NBC renews ‘Parenthood,’ ‘Harry’s Law’

NBC has reportedly lifted one of its most beloved shows off of the bubble, renewing “Parenthood.” The network has also ordered another season of “Harry’s Law.”

The renewal news — reported everywhere, but we’re gonna source Deadline.com here — for “Parenthood” wasn’t a surprise. Although the second year drama has struggled to find an overall audience on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. its steady numbers among young viewers have left it frequently beating CBS’ “The Good Wife” in the key 18-49 demographic. “Parenthood” also has one of those “upscale” audience NBC adores, which would have outweighed concerns about size of its ensemble cast and the associated costs.

Things were a little iffier for “Harry’s Law,” which weathered largely negative reviews to draw over 11 million viewers when it premiered in January. If it had held those numbers, “Harry’s Law” would have been renewed months ago. Instead, “Harry’s Law” had fallen to 7.4 million viewers (still not bad by NBC standards) and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 by its April finale.

Although there has been rampant speculation on the renewal for “Chuck,” that pickup has yet to become offical.

Stay tuned for more announcements as upfronts week approaches.

