NBC sets date with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler for 2015 Golden Globes

02.05.14 5 years ago

My memories of this year’s Golden Globes will forever be unhappy ones, not because of the list of winners (which mostly made for a respectable line-up), but because I was couch-ridden with the same flu-like thing everyone else was fighting off last month. So I look forward to getting back out to the Beverly Hilton next year and hitting the afterparty circuit as NBC has claimed a date for the 72nd annual: January 11, 2015.

As part of their original deal in re-upping for hosting duties on the show this past year, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be back for round three as Hollywood’s hostesses for the evening. The duo “create an environment where anything can happen in a room full of the world’s biggest stars,” Dick Clark Productions CEO Allen Shapiro said via press release.

Additionally, NBC brass added to that a nugget reminding that the show hit a decade-high ratings mark with the telecast last month. The show delivered a 6.5 rating, 16 share in adults 18-49 and 20.9 million viewers overall, growing two percent from the 2013 telecast the in 18-49 rating and 6% in total viewers. It was the top-rated Globes show in that demographic since 2007.

I think establishing consistency by locking Fey and Poehler in for a string of gigs is the kind of thing the Academy might be wise to look at. Rather than a host guessing game every summer and eventual announcement, ultimately building the marketing of the show around a new face every year, maybe locking Ellen DeGeneres or whoever into a run would stabilize things a bit. Not that there should be too much fretting over the Oscarcast ratings to begin with.

AMY POEHLER GOLDEN GLOBES golden globes 2015 In Contention TINA FEY

