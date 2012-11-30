NBC sets ‘Do No Harm’ for Thursday nights

Another of NBC’s midseason dramas has finally found a home, with NBC scheduling a premiere for “Do No Harm.”
Featuring Steven Pasquale as a neurosurgeon with a twisted alter-ego, “Do No Harm” will premiere on Thursday, January 31 at 10 p.m. That’s the same night that “30 Rock” will air its hour-long series finale.
“January 31 will be a special night as one classic series will mark its finale with a great hour-long sendoff episode while a promising new drama will make its debut on Thursdays,” blurbs NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt. “’30 Rock’ is acclaimed as a legendary comedy and we will see a truly memorable and fitting last episode. In ‘Do No Harm,’ viewers will have a unique new dramatic storyline with an exciting new star in Steven Pasquale that takes them into dark and uncharted territory.”
This is the first official announcement of the “30 Rock” premiere date, though with “Community” returning the following week, it wasn’t hard to do that math.
“Do No Harm” was originally ordered for 13 episodes, but had its first season trimmed by one a week ago.
And yes, NBC aired a drama about a respected professional living two lives in this time period last year, drawing critical raves and miniscule viewership for “Awake.”
[This writer may be the only person amused to see NBC’s contemporary take-off on Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde going head-to-head with CBS’ contemporary take-off on Sherlock Holmes, “Elementary.” Arthur Conan Doyle’s character first appeared in 1887’s “A Study in Scarlet” one year after Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.”]
The scheduling of “Do No Harm” also marks the end of the Thursday road for the comically low-rated newsmagazine “Rock Center with Brian Williams,” which will move to Fridays at 10 p.m. starting on February 8, with “Dateline” shifting to 9 p.m. “Grimm” will be taking a hiatus and returning on Friday, March 8.
NBC has yet to set a premiere date for Bryan Fuller’s “Hannibal,” among other lingering midseason options.
At this point, I’m assuming the only way ‘Hannibal’ gets on the schedule prior to this summer would be if it were placed Fridays at 10 behind ‘Grimm’. But would NBC move Dateline to 8? Hmm…
Ryan – As I just tweeted, I feel like NBC is holding “Hannibal” to see how “The Following” does. If “The Following” is a huge success, maybe “Hannibal” gets a prime fall slot to capitalize on the presumed absence of “The Following”? And if “The Following” is a huge dud, maybe “Hannibal” gets burnt off in the summer?
No proof of anything here. Just babbling…
If at first “My Own Worst Enemy” and “Awake” don’t succeed … try, try again.
I would rather just have Awake back. Trying to be positive, maybe it will be great. I think I have seen enough takes on the Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde that the premise in and of itself will not be enough to get me super excited about this. Of course maybe they do a great job with it.
Still, Awake was a much better concept with a great cast, writing, and wonderful execution. So if this is supposed to fill that niche, another retread of an old trope, not sure how well that fits.
Don’t forget that Steven Moffat also created a modern-day version of Jekyll and Hyde a few years before he created Sherlock.
“This is the first official announcement of the “30 Rock” premiere date”
Should be series finale date.
“New star”? NBC thinks no one watched Rescue Me?