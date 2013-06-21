NBC sets fall premiere dates for ‘Blacklist,’ ‘Michael J. Fox Show,’ ‘Parks and Rec’ and more

NBC has announced its fall premiere dates, with most of its new and returning series – including its most high-profile fall entries, “The Blacklist” and “The Michael J. Fox Show” – debuting during the first week of the network TV season.

“The Blacklist,” starring James Spader as a master criminal who begins working for the FBI, debuts Monday, September 23 at 10 p.m., following the fifth season premiere of “The Voice,” which will have Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green back for the fall edition.

On Tuesday, September 24, more “Voice” will lead into the season 2 premiere of “Chicago Fire’ at 10 p.m. “Revolution” will relocate to Wednesdays at 8 starting on September 25, followed by the 15th season premiere of “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 p.m.

On Thursday, September 26, NBC will double up on the premieres of both “Parks and Recreation” (at 8 and 8:30) – in an episode that will take the characters to London – and “The Michael J. Fox Show” (9 & 9:30), leading into the return of “Parenthood” at 10. And “Dateline NBC” will premiere with a two-hour episode on Friday, September 27 at 9.

Debuting after premiere week: Blair Underwood in a remake of “Ironside,” on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 p.m.; new comedies “Welcome to the Family” and Sean Hayes’ “Sean Saves the World” on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8:30 and 9, respectively; “The Biggest Loser” on Tuesday, October 8 at 8; and “Grimm” season 3 on Friday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m., followed at 10 by Jonathan Rhys Meyers as “Dracula.”