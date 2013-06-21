NBC sets fall premiere dates for ‘Blacklist,’ ‘Michael J. Fox Show,’ ‘Parks and Rec’ and more

Senior Television Writer
06.21.13 5 Comments

NBC has announced its fall premiere dates, with most of its new and returning series – including its most high-profile fall entries, “The Blacklist” and “The Michael J. Fox Show” – debuting during the first week of the network TV season.

“The Blacklist,” starring James Spader as a master criminal who begins working for the FBI, debuts Monday, September 23 at 10 p.m., following the fifth season premiere of “The Voice,” which will have Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green back for the fall edition.

On Tuesday, September 24, more “Voice” will lead into the season 2 premiere of “Chicago Fire’ at 10 p.m. “Revolution” will relocate to Wednesdays at 8 starting on September 25, followed by the 15th season premiere of “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 p.m.

On Thursday, September 26, NBC will double up on the premieres of both “Parks and Recreation” (at 8 and 8:30) – in an episode that will take the characters to London – and “The Michael J. Fox Show” (9 & 9:30), leading into the return of “Parenthood” at 10. And “Dateline NBC” will premiere with a two-hour episode on Friday, September 27 at 9.

Debuting after premiere week: Blair Underwood in a remake of “Ironside,” on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 p.m.; new comedies “Welcome to the Family” and Sean Hayes’ “Sean Saves the World” on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8:30 and 9, respectively; “The Biggest Loser” on Tuesday, October 8 at 8; and “Grimm” season 3 on Friday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m., followed at 10 by Jonathan Rhys Meyers as “Dracula.”

Around The Web

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP