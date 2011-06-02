NBC sets ‘Voice’ finale, adds a live episode

NBC just can’t get enough of “The Voice.” And who can blame the network for milking one of its first new breakout hits in ages?

Shortly after announcing that “The Voice” will get the network’s coveted airing after the Super Bowl next February, NBC has scheduled the show’s Season One finale and set a bonus live episode, just for kicks. These expansions of the “Voice” brand come after NBC already made the after-the-fact decision to expand June’s live episodes to two hours.

“The Voice” will crown its first winner on Wednesday, June 29 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Leading up to that finale, NBC has also set an extra results show for Wednesday, June 22 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Both the finale and the previous week’s Wednesday results show will air live, if you happen not to live on the left side of the country.

This NBC “Voice” boost comes two days after “The Voice” delivered a series high in total viewers with 14.4 million and also rose 29 percent week-to-week among adults 18-49 with a 4.9 rating in the coveted demographic.

As you already know, “The Voice” features musician coaches Christina Aguilera, Cee Lo Green, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. After four weeks of Battles and two weeks of Blind Auditions, “The Voice” is shifting to two-hour live performance episodes starting next week.

“The Voice” will move to Mondays next spring, airing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and leading into the new musical drama “Smash.”