NBC sets ‘Voice’ finale, adds a live episode

#The Voice
06.02.11 7 years ago
NBC just can’t get enough of “The Voice.” And who can blame the network for milking one of its first new breakout hits in ages?
Shortly after announcing that “The Voice” will get the network’s coveted airing after the Super Bowl next February, NBC has scheduled the show’s Season One finale and set a bonus live episode, just for kicks. These expansions of the “Voice” brand come after NBC already made the after-the-fact decision to expand June’s live episodes to two hours.
“The Voice” will crown its first winner on Wednesday, June 29 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Leading up to that finale, NBC has also set an extra results show for Wednesday, June 22 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Both the finale and the previous week’s Wednesday results show will air live, if you happen not to live on the left side of the country. 
This NBC “Voice” boost comes two days after “The Voice” delivered a series high in total viewers with 14.4 million and also rose 29 percent week-to-week among adults 18-49 with a 4.9 rating in the coveted demographic.
As you already know, “The Voice” features musician coaches Christina Aguilera, Cee Lo Green, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. After four weeks of Battles and two weeks of Blind Auditions, “The Voice” is shifting to two-hour live performance episodes starting next week. 
“The Voice” will move to Mondays next spring, airing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and leading into the new musical drama “Smash.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Voice
TAGSNBCTHE VOICE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP