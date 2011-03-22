NBC swaps ‘The Paul Reiser Show’ in for ‘Perfect Couples’ on Thursday

NBC has found a home for the long-shelved midseason comedy “The Paul Reiser Show.” Unfortunately, that home comes at the expense of the low-rated midseason comedy “Perfect Couples.”
The network announced on Tuesday (March 22) that “The Paul Reiser Show” will finally premiere on Thursday, April 14 at 8:30. That scheduling means that NBC is pulling “Perfect Couples,” which has struggled to retain even the minimal audience delivered by “Community.”
“The Paul Reiser Show” features Paul Reiser as Paul Reiser, a former TV star staying out of the spotlight and enjoying life with his wife Claire (Amy Landecker). Paul assembles a new group of friends consisting of the husbands of his wife’s friends and the dads of his kids’ classmates. Those friends are played by Ben Shenkman, Duane Martin, Andrew Daley and Omid Djalili. Semi-scripted, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”-esque humor ensues.
Reiser (the real one, not the semi-fictional one) co-wrote the series with Jonathan Shapiro (“Life”).
As for “Perfect Couples,” it appears to be ending its run with at least two unaired episodes.
NBC still has a pile of potential scripted programming on the shelf, including the hour-long romantic anthology “Love Bites” and the half-hour comedy “Friends with Benefits.”
Good move NBC programming “The Paul Reiser Show” after COMMUNITY. Just what that 18-49 demographic wants… 30 minutes of Paul Reiser! Sigh.
Was Alec Baldwin really much of a draw back in 2006 to young people?
@Susan – No, he wasn’t. And 30 Rock has ratings that would get a show canceled on any other network! There’s a difference though… Baldwin is a fantastic actor.
I’ve got about 6 episodes of Perfect Couples on my DVR, unwatched. Does this mean I can delete them?
And how do the Nielsen people know if I’ve watched something within 7 days of recording it, do the various companies (DirecTV, Dish, Comcast, etc.) send info from my DVR to the Nielsens or something?
MGrabois – If you aren’t a Nielsen house, they never know what you’ve watched or when.
And “Perfect Couples” was never a serialized show. If you find the show funny, why delete the episodes on your DVR? Watch them and laugh and move on. If you don’t find it funny, delete away. But it’s not like you were holding out on watching the episodes to make sure you were going to eventually learn who the killer was…
-Daniel
Don’t delete them! Watch them. Alan Sepinwall gave them somewhat of a low rating at first, but they have became more and more funny with each passing episode. I am a big Community and Office fan, and I am not kidding when I say that Perfect Couples gets more laughs out of me then both of those two shows combined. Especially lately. Give them another try.
–Amy
Terrible idea. Perfect Couples is so freakin good!
Perfect Couples has some actors who are definitely going to be on very successful shows (particularly Ellis and MacArthur) but they’re not on a good show now, and it’s for the best that NBC is cutting their losses ahead of an important stretch for an otherwise terrific and exciting (and mostly renewed) block of comedies.
Apparently I am one of only nine people anywhere who think that Christine Woods has been a standout on that show. I understand with Ellis, but even Olivia Munn gets more kudos.
Well, Paul Reiser is great, but maybe they should’ve put it after 30 Rock and moved Outsourced to 8:30.
Does Happy Endings still exist somewhere, or did I make that show up?
“Happy Endings” premieres… ummm… on… April 13? On ABC? at 10:00? I think?
-Daniel
Ah, I keep confusing Friends with Benefits and Happy Endings.
I find it amusing that in this season of nearly identical relationship sitcoms (Perfect Couples, Traffic Light, Better With You, Happy Endings, Friends with Benefits, Love Bites) not a single one has been an actual hit.
And Mad Love, of course.
Amy Landecker is the only reason I would check this show out.
Perfect Couples isn’t amazing, but it’s decent. The Paul Reiser Show? I don’t have high hopes in general, and looking at the above picture with an aging guy attempting to threaten a kid…the so-so hopes plummet.
For the love of God, NBC, make a spin-off of Community—“Troy and Abed in the Morning” Try telling me you wouldn’t watch. Think of the possibilities!!!
Someone can please explain to me why is it that eventhough NBC has this huge pile of scripteds they already paid for, they’re keeping 2 of them in the drawer, when there’s plenty of awful-rated shows that could go and give a timeslot for the unaired shows?
I have no idea how Mad About You got to have a bad reputation. The first two or three seasons were spotless, funny, honest, full of heart. The last couple of seasons were pretty bad, true, but the finale was all kinds of perfect. One of my favorite sitcoms, and Paul and Jamie are probably second only to Coach and Mrs. Coach as my favorite TV couple of all time.
I don’t know if this is going to be good, but Paul Reiser is great! I’m going to watch and hope it turns out decent (it probably won’t).
I admit to liking Mad About You, even now, but I can understand the criticisms. The show depends so much on the chemistry between Reiser and Hunt. It’s a very different show for those who don’t buy into it.