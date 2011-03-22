NBC swaps ‘The Paul Reiser Show’ in for ‘Perfect Couples’ on Thursday

NBC has found a home for the long-shelved midseason comedy “The Paul Reiser Show.” Unfortunately, that home comes at the expense of the low-rated midseason comedy “Perfect Couples.”

The network announced on Tuesday (March 22) that “The Paul Reiser Show” will finally premiere on Thursday, April 14 at 8:30. That scheduling means that NBC is pulling “Perfect Couples,” which has struggled to retain even the minimal audience delivered by “Community.”

“The Paul Reiser Show” features Paul Reiser as Paul Reiser, a former TV star staying out of the spotlight and enjoying life with his wife Claire (Amy Landecker). Paul assembles a new group of friends consisting of the husbands of his wife’s friends and the dads of his kids’ classmates. Those friends are played by Ben Shenkman, Duane Martin, Andrew Daley and Omid Djalili. Semi-scripted, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”-esque humor ensues.

Reiser (the real one, not the semi-fictional one) co-wrote the series with Jonathan Shapiro (“Life”).

As for “Perfect Couples,” it appears to be ending its run with at least two unaired episodes.

NBC still has a pile of potential scripted programming on the shelf, including the hour-long romantic anthology “Love Bites” and the half-hour comedy “Friends with Benefits.”