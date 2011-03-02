NBC taps Christina Aguilera for ‘The Voice’

Christina Aguilera has signed on to be a musician coach for NBC’s “The Voice,” perhaps the best press in months for the Grammy-winning pop star.

“Christina has a once in a generation talent — her voice is phenomenally distinctive and instantly recognizable,” states Paul Telegdy,” NBC’s executive vice president for alternative programming. “Her journey as an artist, who started so young in the music business, will be an inspiration to the talent she coaches on the show.”

Aguilera joins previously announced musician coaches Cee Lo Green and Adam Levine in “The Voice,” which premieres on Tuesday, April 26. Carson Daly will be hosting the competition series.

“I am so excited to be part of such a wonderful project that celebrates music and the talent behind it,” states Aguilera in the NBC press release. “To be given the opportunity to help shape new artists” careers and mentor them to see their dreams come to fruition is a task I welcome with open arms. I am so happy to be working with fellow Grammy Award winners Adam and Cee Lo as I feel there is so much we can all bring to ‘The Voice.'”

Produced by Mark Burnett, “The Voice” features four musician coaches who select singers to mentor during a blind audition process. The musician coaches them bring in songwriters, producers and “high-powered friends” to help develop their singers into artists, with America choosing one singer to win a recording contract worth $100,000. Think “X Factor” meets “Dating in the Dark.”

“When I decided to produce ‘The Voice,’ I immediately knew that my first choice for a female coach had to be Christina Aguilera,” states executive producer Mark Burnett. “Christina has a perfect voice and is an undeniable force in the music business. She is the epitome of ‘The Voice.'”

Aguilera has won five Grammys and her albums dating back to her self-titled debut in 1999 have sold tens of millions of copies. She also made her debut as movie star with 2010’s “Burlesque,” but the costly musical has yet to make it to $40 million at the domestic box office.

Timing-wise, though, it’s impossible not to at least mention that Aguilera’s addition to the “Voice” cast comes on the heels of a much-maligned National Anthem rendition at the Super Bowl last month, as well as her arrest for public intoxication early Tuesday (March 1) morning.

Anyway, stay tuned for the announcement of the fourth “The Voice” judge, sometime in the near future.