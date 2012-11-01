NBC to air benefit telethon for Hurricane Sandy relief

NBC and its affiliated cable networks – including Bravo, CNBC, E!, G4, MSNBC, Style, Syfy and USA – will air a live telethon tomorrow night at 8 to benefit victims of Hurricane Sandy.
Matt Lauer will host “Hurricane Sandy: Coming Together,” which will feature performances by New Jersey’s own Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi, Long Island native Billy Joel, plus Sting and Christina Aguilera, and appearances by Jimmy Fallon and Brian Williams. It will be telecast live on the East Coast, tape delayed in the west, from NBC’s studios at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.
The money raised will be donated to the American Red Cross’s relief efforts for Sandy.
NBC’s press release says “additional networks could join the broadcast of the telethon prior to airtime.”
Jack Donaghy recorded this years ago.
Where was the benefit concert for the victims of Hurricane Ike back in ’08? Oh right, it only hit us here in Texas…not NY/NJ. :)
Now all we need is Matthew McConaughey to come on and say “NBC doesn’t care about Texans.”
Where was the Texas country superstars asking for a benefit concert? You think this would have happened without Springsteen?
I’ve wondered that, too. They also did that big one got New Orleans do it’s not because they are from there. Thank goodness people in Texas are pretty self sufficient!