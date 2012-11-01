NBC to air benefit telethon for Hurricane Sandy relief

NBC and its affiliated cable networks – including Bravo, CNBC, E!, G4, MSNBC, Style, Syfy and USA – will air a live telethon tomorrow night at 8 to benefit victims of Hurricane Sandy.

Matt Lauer will host “Hurricane Sandy: Coming Together,” which will feature performances by New Jersey’s own Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi, Long Island native Billy Joel, plus Sting and Christina Aguilera, and appearances by Jimmy Fallon and Brian Williams. It will be telecast live on the East Coast, tape delayed in the west, from NBC’s studios at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

The money raised will be donated to the American Red Cross’s relief efforts for Sandy.

NBC’s press release says “additional networks could join the broadcast of the telethon prior to airtime.”

