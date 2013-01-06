NBC will go to ‘Camp’ this summer

01.06.13 6 years ago 4 Comments
NBC has given a 13-episode order to “Camp,” described as a “sly new drama series.”
Created by Liz Heldens and Peter Elkoff of “Deception,” “Camp” will begin production in March and will air on NBC this summer. In an odd twist, “Camp” will shoot in Australia, even though nothing seems to be Australian about the show. [The project also has no connection to “Camp Rock,” the 2003 Todd Graff film “Camp” or underused actress Anna Camp.]
The network compares “Camp” to “Meatballs” — We’re there! — and “Dazed and Confused,” saying that it takes place at Little Hawk Family Camp where “parents decompress with gin while teenagers make gleeful mischief and fall in and out of love.”
NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke blurbs, “In our desire to make summer an exciting place at NBC along with our signature unscripted shows like ‘America’s Got Talent,” ‘The Voice” and ‘American Ninja Warrior,” we developed a scripted dramedy we love with BermanBraun that has rich and dysfunctional characters in that great setting where millions of families and young people go each summer: camp.  Most of us have had great experiences at camp, and this show — created by two of our favorite producers, Liz Heldens (creator of ‘Deception”) and Peter Elkoff (co-executive producer of ‘Deception”) — is sophisticated, funny, and emotional, and we think it will be the ideal summer series for us.” 
In addition to Heldens and Peter Elkoff, “Camp” will be executive produced by Gail Berman, Lloyd Braun and Gene Stein.

