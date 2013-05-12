NBC’s 2013-2014 schedule sends ‘Revolution’ and ‘Parenthood’ on the move

Change is the name of the game at NBC, which shouldn’t be surprising when you look at the spring numbers for the network.
The 2013-2014 schedule announced by NBC on Sunday (May 12) afternoon is, once again, anchored by the returning smash “The Voice” — judging panel TBA — and perennial success Sunday Night Football, but otherwise, NBC is turning things upside-down, with six new shows premiering in the fall and several of its biggest new names waiting for midseason.
“The overriding strategy this year was to develop enough strong comedies and dramas to take advantage of the promotional heft of the Winter Olympics and devise two schedules for the upcoming season: one for fall and a slightly different one for midseason,” blurbs NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblat. “I”m pleased to say that our development groups – headed by Jennifer Salke (scripted) and Paul Telegdy (alternative/reality) – really delivered. This is the most robust and highest-testing slate of new shows we have had in years.”
You’ll notice one of the biggest moves at the top of the week, where the two-hour installment of “The Voice” will now lead into the James Spader drama “The Blacklist,” leaving “Revolution” packing for a new home. We’ll get there in a second.
Tuesday finds “The Biggest Loser” leading into “The Voice” and then the second season of the freshman success “Chicago Fire” taking over the 10 p.m. hour, leaving “Parenthood” packing for a new home. We’ll get there in a second.
“Revolution,” which producers have always maintained is a family show, will get the chance to prove that by taking over the Wednesday 8 p.m. hour leading into “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which NBC continues to view as a 9 p.m. show. The 10 p.m. hour will go to the new version of “Ironside,” starring Blair Underwood.
“Parks and Recreation,” one of only two returning NBC comedies, moves into the challenging 8 p.m. slot on Thursday, leading into the Mike O’Malley comedy “Welcome to the Family” and the Sean Hayes comedy “Sean Saves the World.” In a minor surprise, “The Michael J. Fox Show” won’t lead-off an hour and will, instead, try to boost “Parenthood,” which occupies the recently cursed 10 p.m. Thursday slot.
On Fridays, “Dateline” will lead into “Grimm,” which apparently didn’t prove itself worthy of a different time period during its spring run on Tuesday. Instead, “Grimm” is being used as a topically compatible lead-in for Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ “Dracula. NBC has already set the Friday 10 p.m. slot aside for “Crossbones,” featuring John Malkovich, in the spring.
With the Winter Olympics in February, NBC hopes to have a midseason platform for several midseason shows beyond “Crossbones.”
The plan is to have “Biggest Loser” off the schedule in the spring and to shift “The Voice” to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, leading into the launch of comedies “About a Boy” and “The Family Guide.”
The architectural reality show “American Dream Builders” has been given the Sunday 8 p.m. slot after football, setting up the Alfonso Cuaron/J.J. Abrams drama “Believe” at 9 p.m. and the Dermot Mulroney and Gillian Anderson drama “Crisis” at 10 p.m.
Still waiting for timeslots at midseason are the “Chicago Fire” spinoff “Chicago PD,” the hospital drama “The Night Shift” and the Bill Lawrence comedy “Undateable,” as well as the return of “Community.”
NBC also has “The Million Second Quiz” and “The Sing-Off,” as well as “Food Fighters” on its unscripted slate.
NBC wants to make it that the fate of “Celebrity Apprentice” and “Hannibal” has yet to be determined, promising it’ll happen “in the next few weeks.”
Here’s the night-by-night breakdown:
NBC FALL 2013-14 SCHEDULE
(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)
MONDAY
8-10 p.m. – “The Voice”
10-11 p.m. – “THE BLACKLIST”
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. – “The Biggest Loser” (New Day and Time)
9-10 p.m. – “The Voice” (New time)
10-11 p.m. – “Chicago Fire” (New Day and Time)
WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. – “Revolution” (New Day and Time)
9-10 p.m. – “Law & Order: SVU”
10-11 p.m. – “IRONSIDE”
THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m. – “Parks and Recreation” (New time)
8:30-9 p.m. – “WELCOME TO THE FAMILY”
9-9:30 p.m. – “SEAN SAVES THE WORLD”
9:30-10 p.m. – “THE MICHAEL J. FOX SHOW”
10-11 p.m. – “Parenthood” (New Day and Time)
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”
9-10 p.m. – “Grimm”
10-11 p.m. – “DRACULA”
SATURDAY
Encore programming
SUNDAY
7:00-8:15 p.m. – “Football Night in America”
8:15-11:30 p.m. – “NBC Sunday Night Football”
NBC MIDSEASON 2013-14 SCHEDULE
(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)
MONDAY
8-10 p.m. – “The Voice”
10-11 p.m. – “THE BLACKLIST”
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. – “The Voice”
9-9:30 p.m. – “ABOUT A BOY”
9:30-10 p.m. – “THE FAMILY GUIDE”
10-11 p.m. – “Chicago Fire”
WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. – “Revolution”
9-10 p.m. – “Law & Order: SVU”
10-11 p.m. – “IRONSIDE”
THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m. – “Parks and Recreation”
8:30-9 p.m. – “WELCOME TO THE FAMILY”
9-9:30 p.m. – “SEAN SAVES THE WORLD”
9:30-10 p.m. – “THE MICHAEL J. FOX SHOW”
10-11 p.m. – “Parenthood”
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”
9-10 p.m. – “Grimm”
10-11 p.m. – “CROSSBONES”
SATURDAY
8-10 p.m. – Encore and specials programming
10-11 p.m. – “Saturday Night Live” (Encore)
SUNDAY
7-8 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”
8-9 p.m. – “AMERICAN DREAM BUILDERS”
9-10 p.m. – “BELIEVE”
10-11 p.m. – “CRISIS”
Alan, I know they said the fate will be decided in the next few weeks, but can we glean anything about the future of Hannibal from this released schedule?
I get the sense they’re waiting to see how it performs both after The Office finale and the following week, when both Scandal and Elementary will have ended.
NBC’s handling of “Hannibal” is bizarre to me
They held it until practically the end of the season in April, didn’t show the fourth episode supposedly due to the Boston bombings but DID put out a webisode and show it in its entirety in other countries (okay…), are cutting into 15 minutes of its programming time to show the extra-long “The Office” finale, and now seem to be putting off final word on whether to renew or cancel it for as long as possible.
Do you guys have any read at all on what NBC wants or doesn’t want to do with this show? It’s baffling to me.
Also, pessimistically assuming they cancel it, what are the chances in the current TV landscape of it getting picked up by cable? It seems like it’d be a good fit for a channel like AMC (if it didn’t have stuff like “The Killing” already, sigh).
My feeling at least for right now is as long as it isn’t cancelled, that’s a good sign. However, if NBC keeps it, it’s clear it will be just another half season of episodes buried in April.
BTW I saw the fourth episode. iTunes finally released it about a week after it was originally meant to air.
Curious about Crossbones on Friday, especially with Malkovich behind it. The death slot
@Bleekster:
Why? Have you seen it?
Dan, I’m curious about why Crossbones is on Friday, especially with Malkovich behind it. Seems like kind of a big deal.
Robust? Someone’s been watching Veep
Boy, a couple of major choices they made are seriously questionable to me. Using The Voice for Chicago Fire? I guess you can sort of justify it seeing an opportunity for growth. But it still seems like a waste when you’re launching the likes of Ironside and Dracula behind tepid performers.
But Michael J. Fox leading into Parenthood is much tougher to justify. This is a show going into its 5th season. Unless they just don’t have much confidence in Fox delivering a significant enough number to make a difference for anything anyway.
I’m a little curious that NBC didn’t flip the MJF and Hayes shows, thinking that Fox’s show might be more of an anchor at 9:00pm (also since they’ve already committed to a full season of eps).
It’s also interesting to see after the treatment NBC gave to the L&O series (moving the original to LA, where it quickly got cancelled) that they’re again doubling down on Dick Wolf with both Chicago Fire and the new Chicago PD spinoff.
@Oliver:
I’ve speculated elsewhere that perhaps NBC is trying to see if Fox can hold a big audience for the first half of the season. If he can, perhaps it will be shifted to earlier in the night.
I really hope ‘Hannibal’ returns. There are two reasons I dig it so much:
1. The rich production design and direction, every scene is dripping with atmosphere and style. It’s probably one of the best looking shows on television.
2. The acting is stellar from all those involved notable Mads Mikkelsen’s performance
A lot of it can be trite though (like the central character of Will Graham) but I hope Bryan Fuller and Co. can bring something fresh to the series IF they get a second season.
Also, why is there no mention of SNL on the Fall section of the line up?
This the prime time schedule, and new SNL episodes air outside of prime time hours. The SNL listing for the spring is when they show extra reruns of SNL at 10:00 PM EST immediately preceding the new episodes at 11:30.
I think NBC won’t be happy until it finally kills Parks and Rec. And airing it opposite TBBT pretty much ensures there won’t be a season 7. I’m also not thrilled that Parenthood’s going up against Scandal. And once these two shows end, I’m pretty much done with this network.
They’re not necessarily trying to kill either show. 30 Rock and Community stayed in the Thursday 8 pm slot for a long time. And Parenthood has a devoted following, unlike the other shows NBC has put in the Thursday 10 pm slot. Both moves could work well for them, and if not, they could easily be moved.
Also, they could have just cancelled both shows if they had wanted to and not put them on the schedule at all. As a fan of both, I’m happy they will be on in the first place.
Given that P&R got a 22-episode pickup for this season (which would give it enough to qualify for syndication), NBC may well be conceding that it will be the last season of the show. Only other thing that could minimally help the series is the new Esquire network (formerly the G4 channel) is going to air P&R reruns weeknights at 8:00 (followed by Party Down, making it a full hour of Adam Scott).
@Oliver:
Right now, Parks has 90 episodes, so it’s already got enough to go into syndication. It’s also already been sold for that purpose.
Boy, if those new Thursday shows don’t work, this “family night” thing could really bite them in the ass. Good thing they held onto Community!
Does anyone really think a new Sean Hayes show will be a ratings grabber at 9:00? Then again, this is the same network that tried to sell us “The Paul Reiser Show”…
Saw the clips of the Thursday comedies and they are…unfunny!
I’m not sure why they didn’t give “The Voice” lead-in to “Ironside”, instead of “Chicago Fire.”
“Revolution” won’t be able to piggy back on “The Voice” this year. If CBS moves Person of Interest to this slot…
NBC must be cheeky to expect all their new shows from fall will still be airing in the mid-season.
Can’t wait for September when you guys preview the new shows on the blog and on the Podcast. I only watch Parks and Rec so I am hoping one of the new comedies turns out to have some promise.
Spader show seems interesting, will give it a watch unless the reviews are horrendous, and will check out the Dracula pilot just to see if its as bad as I’m imagining it to be.
The Blacklist looks promising. Probably the only new fall season NBC drama I’ll check out.
Was anything announced about Assistance with Krysten Ritter? John Stamos’ said over Twitter his show was being retooled, but with so many family comedies, I’d like to see something besides Undateable that isn’t.
Revolution is a great show makes no difference what night or time its on……i DVR the show along with my other favorites…..i watch on my schedule not the networks
Agree Chris, Revolution is the only thing I watch on NBC, glad they didn’t cancel it.