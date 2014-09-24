“NCIS: New Orleans” has the most-watched new fall debut

About 17.1 million watched the “NCIS” spinoff, which is respectable but not as big as last fall”s season premiere of “NCIS: LA.” Meanwhile, “NCIS” attracted 18 million viewers and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” brought in 5.6 million.

Kathy Griffin is among the serious contenders to replace Joan Rivers on “Fashion Police”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, E! has made up a list of male and female candidates but has yet to formally talk to anybody since it”s still too soon after Joan”s death.

Riley Keough, Elvis Presley”s granddaughter, to star in Steven Soderbergh”s “The Girlfriend Experience” on Starz

The 25-year-old actress and model is set for the role Sasha Grey played in the TV remake of Soderbergh”s 2009 film.

Kerry Washington: “I”m obsessed” with “Game of Thrones” thanks to my parents

The “Scandal” star tells Jimmy Fallon her parents refused to talk to her when the HBO series was on, so she ended up getting hooked and cooking her mom a “Game of Thrones”-themed dinner. PLUS: Kittens reenact “Scandal,” created by Shondcat Rhimes.

“Chicago Fire” boss explains the “tough decision” made on the season premiere

“We looked back occasionally to say, 'Are we doing the right thing?”” said exec producer Matt Olmstead. “But it felt like the right thing.”

CBS boss Les Moonves responds to the Rihanna-“Thursday Night Football” controversy

“We”re sorry she's not on the show. But that was her call,” he says.

Oxygen orders 5 new shows, including one starring the minister who officiated the Kim Kardashian-Kanye West wedding

“The Wilkersons” joins “The Prancing Elite Project,” “The Investment Club, Finding My Father” and a “Preachers of L.A.” spinoff set in Detroit.

Here”s your 1st look at Adrianne Palicki on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

She”ll play Bobbi Morse before playing superhero Mockingbird. PLUS: Did you miss the major spoiler from last night”s premiere?

Former “GMA” anchor Joan Lundon joining “Today” as a special correspondent

The breast cancer survivor will report for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Netflix orders “Popples,” a kids show featuring brightly colored, fluffy toy creatures

Introducing Bubbles, Sunny, Lulu, Izzy and Yikes.

Tommy Chong to Erin Andrews: “Wanna touch my boob?”

The “Dancing with the Stars” contestant last night pulled down his shirt.