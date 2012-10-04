Listen: Ne-Yo and Wiz Khalifa combine for ‘Don’t Make Em Like You’

Ne-Yo has dropped another ode to the ladies that can conduct themselves like decent human beings, this time with rapper Wiz Khalifa. “Don’t Make Em Like You” has the R&B crooner tipping his hat to girls who aren’t stumblebum drunk as they leave the club, and he likes you “just the way you are.”

It has Khalifa on Cloud Nine, and he devotes his verses to his future wife and baby’s mother Amber Rose. Instead all the puffery about puffing, the notorious stoner just leaves the green behind and suffices with a good high giggle at the end of the guest spot.

As for Ne-Yo, dude’s got a mixed history of exactly what makes up a good woman. His hit “Miss Independent” likes a girl who can pay her own bills and “doesn’t need you.” “Let Me Love You (Until You Love Yourself)” on the flip side has the singer falling for someone with poor self-esteem, with the desire to fix her right up. Furthermore, he helped write “Pretty Girl Rock,” Keri Hilson’s awful failure in girl-power which sets its focus on women’s looks and abilities to compete with one another.

Here, 32-year-old Ne-Yo just seems to be beyond the artifice. I’d extrapolate more, but I’m frequently distracted by the overbearing turntable noises and thudding refrain.

Happy to see Wiz in love, though.

The track can be found on Ne-Yo’s next album “R.E.D.”, due on Nov. 6