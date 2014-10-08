Ne-Yo only sees strippers: Music video for ‘She Knows’

“She loves the attention,” Ne-Yo sings in his new single “She Knows.”

Or maybe… you like giving it?

The R&B singer can't help but see pole-dancers everywhere in this new cheeky music video, featuring some very athletic dancers and championship-level pole strippers.

Ne-Yo doesn't even try to make any moves, like, Don't worry, dude, just stand there and point your fingers or nod or suck on your teeth or whatever. The ladies, again, will do the heavy lifting.

AND CAN'T A SEXY LIBRARIAN GET SOME PEACE AND QUIET.

“She Knows” featuring Juicy J is off of Ne-Yo's latest album “Non-Fiction.” I suppose he's being liberal with that title.