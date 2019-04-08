Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Whenever it comes to pop culture utilizing the annals of scientific discovery, astrophysicist and StarTalk Radio host Neil deGrasse Tyson can’t help but insert himself into the conversation. He’s done it with everything from Game of Thrones to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and now, thanks to his StarTalk co-hosts, he’s re-entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of Avengers: Endgame‘s release. Specifically, the hugely popular viral theory about how Ant-Man can potentially kill Thanos.

Yes, we’re talking about the Ant-Man-can-crawl-up-Thanos’s-butt-and-expand idea, largely thanks to StarTalk podcast’s resident comedian Chuck Nice, who brought the idea to Tyson’s attention in the first place. “That’s nasty,” the latter exclaimed. “If Thanos is as powerful and as evil as he is, he’s going to have powerful, evil poop”:

“Why not put something else in there that expands? Why does it have to be your own self? … I’m just saying, if you just want to go in and expand and kill him, you don’t have to be the person to do that. Send some other quantum thing in there to do it!”

As ridiculous and non-heroic as Tyson’s suggestion is (sorry, Ant-thony, but you’re about to be sacrificed!), it’s really the points of clarification from Nice and astrophysicist Charles Liu, the latter of whom suggests that Thanos might have “quantum butt armor.” As for the comic, he thinks that the Mad Titan is the kind of fella who “does Kegels.” This is all so very dumb.

