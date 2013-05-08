

Neil Patrick Harris is poised to host the Tonys for the 4th time

The NY Daily News reports that the “How I Met Your Mother” star has already begun prepping. Harris previously hosted the Tonys in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

Jeanne Cooper from “The Young and the Restless” is dead at 84

The iconic soap star’s death this morning was confirmed by her son, Corbin Bernsen.

17-year-old girl invents way to prevent Twitter from spoiling TV shows

Jennie Lamere’s Twivo won the grand prize at a Boston hackathon. It allows Twitter users to censor their feeds from mentioning certain shows and their characters.

How accurate was “Game of Thrones'” ice wall ascent?

An ice climber fact-checks this week’s episode.



Seth MacFarlane will appear in “The Simpsons” season finale

Check him out hitting on Marge.



TNT picks up “Legends” starring Sean Bean

The drama from “Homeland” producer Howard Gordon has Bean playing a deep-cover operative.

Watch the trailer for “Copper” Season 2

The BBC America series returns June 23.