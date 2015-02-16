Neil Patrick Harris’ plans for the Oscars give us major hope

02.16.15 4 years ago

Neil Patrick Harris is clearly going to be one of the smarter hosts in Oscar history.

The actor opened up in a new “Academy Originals” video about his plans for Sunday's ceremony, and although he didn't give much away, he has (seemingly) put real and comprehensive thought into his act. He says he's watched past ceremonies and analyzed what did and didn't work. Do we think Seth MacFarlane put such care into his hosting gig? I sincerely doubt it.

Check out his plan below. I'm really, really psyched for the ceremony.

TAGSIn ContentionNEIL PATRICK HARRISOSCARS

