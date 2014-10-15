Neil Patrick Harris to host the Oscars

After twice hosting the Emmys and hosting the Tony Awards four times, Harris will finally host the Academy Awards. “We are thrilled to have Neil host the Oscars,” say producers Neil Meron and Craig Zadan in a statement. “We have known him his entire adult life, and we have watched him explode as a great performer in feature films, television and stage. To work with him on the Oscars is the perfect storm, all of his resources and talent coming together on a global stage.” PLUS: Watch Harris check it off his bucket list.

“Bewitched” is also getting a remake

The 1960s comedy, which turned 50 last month, is the latest old project to get a remake. “The Vow” writers Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein plan to create modern take on “Bewitched” with the help of Sony Pictures TV. “Bewitched” was already made a failed movie in 2005 with Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell.