Neil Patrick Harris will host the Tony Awards again

04.03.12 6 years ago
Neil Patrick Harris has signed on for his third tour of duty as host of the Tony Awards.
The 66th Annual Tony Awards will be broadcast from New York’s Beacon Theater on Sunday, June 10. They’ll be live if you’re on the East Coast and if you’re on the West Coast, CBS doesn’t particularly care about your appreciation for “liveness.”
This will be Harris’ second straight year hosting the celebration of Broadway’s finest and he will also be returning as producer on the show. Harris won an Emmy in 2010 as part of the team behind the 63rd Annual Tony Awards. He could theoretically be in Emmy contention this year for last June’s Tonys telecast.
In addition to his four Emmy nods for ‘How I Met Your Mother,” Harris also has an Emmy win for “Glee.”
“I”m thrilled to be a part of this year”s Tony Awards,” Harris states. “Not only will I be shining a spotlight on the best that Broadway has to offer, but hopefully I”ll score some free house seats to a show – or five!”
Adds CBS EVP Jack Sussman, “We are excited to have Neil Patrick Harris return as host of the Tony Awards. Neil is the ultimate showman. He brings great talent, energy and creativity to the Tony stage and usually a surprise or two. I can”t wait to see what he has in store this year.”

Around The Web

TAGSNEIL PATRICK HARRISTONY AWARDS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP