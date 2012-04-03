Neil Patrick Harris will host the Tony Awards again

Neil Patrick Harris has signed on for his third tour of duty as host of the Tony Awards.

The 66th Annual Tony Awards will be broadcast from New York’s Beacon Theater on Sunday, June 10. They’ll be live if you’re on the East Coast and if you’re on the West Coast, CBS doesn’t particularly care about your appreciation for “liveness.”

This will be Harris’ second straight year hosting the celebration of Broadway’s finest and he will also be returning as producer on the show. Harris won an Emmy in 2010 as part of the team behind the 63rd Annual Tony Awards. He could theoretically be in Emmy contention this year for last June’s Tonys telecast.

In addition to his four Emmy nods for ‘How I Met Your Mother,” Harris also has an Emmy win for “Glee.”

“I”m thrilled to be a part of this year”s Tony Awards,” Harris states. “Not only will I be shining a spotlight on the best that Broadway has to offer, but hopefully I”ll score some free house seats to a show – or five!”

Adds CBS EVP Jack Sussman, “We are excited to have Neil Patrick Harris return as host of the Tony Awards. Neil is the ultimate showman. He brings great talent, energy and creativity to the Tony stage and usually a surprise or two. I can”t wait to see what he has in store this year.”