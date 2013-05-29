Neil Patrick Harris will return as Emmy Awards host

CBS officially announced on Wednesday (May 29) that Neil Patrick Harris will host this September’s 65th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Sunday, September 22 telecast will mark Harris’ second tour of duty as Emmy host, as the “How I Met Your Mother” star MCed TV’s biggest night back in 2009, the last time CBS aired the Emmys.

“Neil is the quintessential host — engaging, entertaining and a true showman — with a passion for celebrating the medium we all love. We”re thrilled for him to return for CBS”s broadcast of the Emmy Awards,” blurbs Nina Tassler, President, CBS Entertainment.

Harris is a known quantity for CBS in the hosting department. In addition to his previous experience with the primetime Emmys telecast, plus hosting duties at the 2008 Creative Arts Emmys, Harris will host the CBS-broadcast Tony Awards for the fifth time on June 9.

While it hasn’t always been the case, it has become recent Emmy tradition for the televising network to use the hosting gig as an opportunity to showcase on-air talent. Harris will be going into his final season on “How I Met Your Mother,” having earned a slew of Emmy nominations for his work on the Monday comedy, which will likely premiere the night after the Emmy telecast. He has won three Emmys including two for his Tony hosting work.

“Neil is one of the most versatile artists currently working in television. It”s going to be great fun to utilize his acting, hosting, musical and producing talents on the Emmys, an event designed to showcase all of the elements that combine to make great television,” states Emmy executive producer Ken Ehrlich. “We”ve had the pleasure of working together on other award shows in the past, and to have him bring all of that versatility to this year”s Emmy telecast again is very exciting for all of us working on the production.”

Harris adds, “I couldn’t be more honored and excited to be hosting this year’s Emmy Awards. And what perfect timing — I’ll just do the exact same script I’m about to use for the Tonys. ‘And the Emmy for Best Revival of a Musical goes to ‘Breaking Bad!’ See, told you it works.”

Nominees for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced on July 18.