Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, Metallica to be featured on Bridge School Benefit CD, DVD

Over the past 25 years, the Bridge School Benefit Concert, organized by Neil Young and wife Pegi, has featured iconic rock acts as Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, Pearl Jam, David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Wilco, Paul McCartney, Metallica, The Who, Tom Petty, Simon and Garfunkel, and Neil Young and Crazy Horse. Reprise Records will release a three-DVD set and a two-CD collection celebrating the legendary event on October 24.

In addition to the above artists, names like Sheryl Crow, Thom Yorke, Norah Jones, No Doubt, Willie Nelson, Jack Johnson, Dave Matthews, Sonic Youth and others appear on the CD set, featuring exclusive art by “OBEY” artist Shepard Fairey.

The DVD also includes the documentaries “The Bridge School Story” and “Backstage At The Bridge School Benefit Concert.”

The releases, like the shows themselves, benefit The Bridge School, a non-profit organization

that helps children with speech and physical impairments.

“The success of The Bridge School has been ensured over these many years through the extraordinary generosity of performers, artists and musicians,” said Pegi Young in a press release. “The funds raised by this benefit have allowed us to have a positive impact on children, families and professionals

throughout the world.”

This year’s concert will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA, on October 22 and 23. The lineup includes Young, Carlos Santana, Arcade Fire, Beck, Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, Tony Bennett and more.

The Bridge School Concerts 25th Anniversary Edition DVD:



Disc 1:

Bruce Springsteen – “Born In The USA”

Patti Smith – “People Have The Power”

Pearl Jam – “Better Man”

David Bowie – “Heroes”

Ben Harper – “There Will Be A Light”

Bob Dylan – “Girl From The North Country”

R.E.M. – “Country Feedback”

Emmylou Harris & Buddy Miller – “Love Hurts”

Fleet Foxes – “Blue Ridge Mountains”

Devendra Banhart – “At The Hop”

Bonnie Raitt – “The Road Is My Middle Name”

Billy Idol – “Rebel Yell”

Disc 2:

Brian Wilson – “Surfin’ USA”

Gillian Welch – “The Way It Will Be”

The Pretenders – “Sense Of Purpose”

James Taylor – “Fire and Rain”

Simon and Garfunkel – “America”

Tom Petty – “Shadow Of A Doubt”

Dave Matthews – “Too Much”

Neil Young – “Crime In The City”

Tom Waits – “16 Shells From A Thirty-Ought Six”

Elton John & Leon Russell – “A Dream Come True”

Paul McCartney – “Get Back”

Metallica – “Disposable Heroes”

The Who – “Won’t Get Fooled Again”

The Bridge School Concerts 25th Anniversary Edition CD



CD 1:

Bruce Springsteen – “Born In The USA”

Dave Matthews – “Too Much”

No Doubt – “Magic’s In The Makeup”

Jack Johnson – “Gone”

Fleet Foxes – “Blue Ridge Mountains”

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – “Love And Only Love”

Sonic Youth – “Rain On Tin”

Pearl Jam – “Better Man”

Gillian Welch – “The Way It Will Be”

R.E.M. & Neil Young – “Country Feedback”

Willie Nelson – “The Great Divide”

Nils Lofgren – “Cry Just A Little”

CD 2:

Sarah McLachlan – “Elsewhere”

Paul McCartney – “Get Back”

Elton John & Leon Russell – “A Dream Come True”

Band Of Horses – “Marry Song”

Metallica – “Disposable Heroes”

Thom Yorke – “After The Gold Rush”

Sheryl Crow – “The Difficult Kind”

Tony Bennett – “Maybe This Time”

CSNY – “Deja Vu”

Norah Jones – “Jesus, Etc”

Jonathan Richman – “I Was Dancing In The Lesbian Bar”

Brian Wilson – “Surfin’ USA”

The Who – “Won’t Get Fooled Again”

