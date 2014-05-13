Neil Young Recording ‘Crazy’ on ‘Fallon’ is Spellbinding

#The Tonight Show #Jack White #Jimmy Fallon
05.13.14 4 years ago

With the help of Jack White, Neil Young jumped into a recording booth right on the stage of “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” last night and cut a vinyl recording of “Crazy.” The Willie Nelson-penned classic sounded pained when performed by Patsy Cline, and when Young tackles the song it becomes a wistful, serene ballad. And also an amazingly spellbinding one, considering it's such a pristine performance captured live on a rambunctious comedy show. I can watch it again and again. My heart of gold is aflutter, y'all.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Tonight Show#Jack White#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSjack whitejimmy fallonNeil YoungTHE TONIGHT SHOW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP