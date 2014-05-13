Neil Young Recording ‘Crazy’ on ‘Fallon’ is Spellbinding

With the help of Jack White, Neil Young jumped into a recording booth right on the stage of “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” last night and cut a vinyl recording of “Crazy.” The Willie Nelson-penned classic sounded pained when performed by Patsy Cline, and when Young tackles the song it becomes a wistful, serene ballad. And also an amazingly spellbinding one, considering it's such a pristine performance captured live on a rambunctious comedy show. I can watch it again and again. My heart of gold is aflutter, y'all.