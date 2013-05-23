No joke: Listen to Neko Case’s crazy cover of Iron Maiden’s ‘Number of the Beast’

#Iron Maiden
05.23.13 5 years ago

Neko Case covered Iron Maiden’s “Number of the Beast” for the Wits public radio show in St. Paul, Minn., and was eye-, ear- and all other orifice-opening.

Head here to hear it; fast-forward to 54:30 if you want to skip other Case and Kelly Hogan performances. The show also featured comedian Rob Delaney.

Feist and Mastodon got together to make a Feistodon split 7″ for Record Store Day last year, so I ask: Is the ball not in your court now, Bruce Dickinson?

Neko Case helped out on the New Pornographers’ last, 2010 album “Together” and guested on New Pornos frontman A.C. Newman’s 2012 album “Shut Down the Streets.” She and is working on her sixth full-length solo album in 2013; her last was 2009’s “Middle Cyclone.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Iron Maiden
TAGSiron maidenKelly HoganNEKO CASENumber Of The Beast

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP