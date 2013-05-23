No joke: Listen to Neko Case’s crazy cover of Iron Maiden’s ‘Number of the Beast’

Neko Case covered Iron Maiden’s “Number of the Beast” for the Wits public radio show in St. Paul, Minn., and was eye-, ear- and all other orifice-opening.

Head here to hear it; fast-forward to 54:30 if you want to skip other Case and Kelly Hogan performances. The show also featured comedian Rob Delaney.

Feist and Mastodon got together to make a Feistodon split 7″ for Record Store Day last year, so I ask: Is the ball not in your court now, Bruce Dickinson?

Neko Case helped out on the New Pornographers’ last, 2010 album “Together” and guested on New Pornos frontman A.C. Newman’s 2012 album “Shut Down the Streets.” She and is working on her sixth full-length solo album in 2013; her last was 2009’s “Middle Cyclone.”