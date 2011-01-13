Neko Case sings with The Dodos on new LP ‘No Color’

The Dodos’ last two albums have been incredible, so I’m quadruple-y excited for the third. Particularly since Neko Case appears to be involved.

“No Color” will be out on March 15 via Frenchkiss, who insanely continue to put out solid records, damn them. Alt-country standout Case is singing on about half the set, according to FrenchKiss.

This is after the San Francisco-based band has gone back to being a guitar/voice and drums duo, losing the vibraphonist the helped out on their last “Time to Die.” Instead, expect a ’90s comeback. Welcome to the twenty-teens

“I have a love for ’90s riffs that I haven”t gotten to showcase in this band,” said singer/guitarist Meric Long in a release. “The most fun I had with this record was when I got to strap on the electric guitar and come up with Billy Corgan riffs while the tape was rolling.”

The band got back together with former producer John Askew for “No Color”: Askew helmed their debut “Beware of the Maniacs” and “Visiter.” At nine tracks, “No Color” is just as long as “Time to Die.”

Here is the tracklist for “No Color”:

1. Black Night

2. Going Under

3. Good

4. Sleep

5. Don’t Try And Hide It

6. When Will You Go

7. Hunting Season

8. Companions

9. Don’t Stop

And here is a behind-the-scenes video of the band in the studio: