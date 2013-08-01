Nelly knows you want to ‘Get Like Me’ in new NSFW music video with Nicki Minaj

In case you haven”t had enough bragging from rappers about how all “ni**as” want to be like them, then Nelly”s “Get Like Me” can be your little daily dose to remind you that he has cars, beautiful women, champagne, and friends like Pharrell and Nicki Minaj, who drop by to reminds themselves of how fabulous they all are.

The Colin Tilley-directed black and white video is shot beautifully. I will give it that, but it”s another in the long list of monotonous videos and songs about how everyone should envy Nelly (or insert many other rappers” names here) because they get to use a woman”s ass like bongos (while the guys are getting hot over those repeated scenes, trust me, most women will be wondering how many squats she has to do to achieve such tight buttocks.).

Minaj gets to be one of the boys here, but her rap mainly serves as the product placement portion of the video. All the other women are reduced to pouts and body types, which seems to be just how Nelly wants it. Yawn.

