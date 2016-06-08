Netflix announces its most binge-watched shows

We”ve all binge watched Netflix. We grab a bag of popcorn, curl up on the couch and, whether it”s our initial intent or not, the day has disappeared into a haze of programming from the streaming video service. Now Netflix is revealing what are its most binge-watched shows.

After studying how people in more than 190 countries watch 100 series that it offers, the company said that programs like The Walking Dead, American Horror Story and The Fall are among its most binged. This means that viewers watched more than two hours per day until they completed the show”s first season. They termed these shows “devoured” (inspired by TWD perhaps?).

On the flip side, they also offered a list of their “savored” shows. These are ones people don”t want to wipe out in a couple days, so they drag them out, viewing less than two hours each day. Those programs include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, House of Cards and Narcos among others.

The study was conducted between October 2015 and May 2016.

Following is Netflix binge scale.