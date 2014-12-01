Netflix sets ‘House of Cards’ Season 3 premiere for February 2015

As expected, the third season of “House of Cards” will follow in the footsteps of the first two with a February premiere on Netflix, but now we have an official date.

Netflix announced on Monday (December 1) that “House of Cards” will premiere, as usual in its entirety, on February 27, 2015.

The premiere date was accompanied by a 12-second teaser reminding us that when we left things, Frank Underwood's unlikely and complicated journey had taken him to the White House, as the former House Majority Whip and new First Lady Claire Underwood are ascending presumably into Air Force One.

Details about “House of Cards” Season 3 have been kept under wraps, but we're sure there'll be more info percolating as we get into 2015.

After winning a trio of Emmys for its first season, “House of Cards” won only for Sound Mixing at the 2014 ceremony, though stars Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright were nominated, as were guest stars Reg E. Cathey and Kate Mara.

Check out the teaser video: