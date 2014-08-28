Netflix paying $2 million per episode to show reruns of “The Blacklist”

Season 1 of the NBC drama will debut on the streaming service next weekend.

Joan Rivers upgraded to stable condition

E!”s Ken Baker tweets that Rivers is no longer in critical condition: “Our own lovely living legend Joan Rivers is in stable condition at Mt Sinai hospital.”

Donald Trump enlisted Miss USA and Miss Universe for his Ice Bucket Challenge

Watch them pour Trump water over his head.

“Parks and Rec”s” Retta is being harrassed by an Emmy seat filler

Ever since the Emmy seat filler sat next to Retta, he”s been tweeting fat jokes to her.

More “Dancing” rumored names: Betsey Johnson, Lea Thompson, Janel Parrish

“Mean Girls” star Jonathan Bennett is also said to be up for “Dancing with the Stars.”

Gun company featured on “Sons of Guns” cuts ties with its star

Red Jacket Firearms said that “with heavy hearts” it was cutting ties in the wake of Will Hayden”s child rape charges.

See Benedict Cumberbatch next to a wax bust of his head

The “Sherlock” star”s Madame Tussauds wax figure is coming together.

6 CBS-owned stations will present a “Mork & Mindy” marathon for Labor Day Weekend

The stations include CBS affiliates in New York, Los Angeles, San FRancisco, Sacramento, Boston and Pittsburgh.

Paget Brewster joins Amazon”s yoga comedy

The “Criminal Minds” alum will star in “Down Dog,” playing a yoga studio owner who leaves her ex-boyfriend in charge.

ABC brings back “Tonight” to “World News”

The “Tonight” was dropped in 2006 when Charles Gibson was anchor.

How does Jimmy Kimmel”s “Friends” reunion compare to other mini “Friends” reunions?

It was just last year that Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox reunited for an “Ellen” bit.

