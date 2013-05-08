

Netflix won’t let TV critics watch “Arrested Development” in advance

Is this a bad sign or has Mitch Hurwitz earned the right to be trusted?

Piers Morgan teams with Starz for ’70s-set “Fleet Street”

The drama project will tackle the rise of tabloid journalism in England in the 1970s, from the perspective of an American journalist.

ABC may give “Castle” a 2-season pickup

Such a pickup would bring the ABC series to its 7th season.

“Game of Thrones'” Aiden Gillen keeps conscious of Littlefinger’s mustache length

“Keep the mustache short,” Gillen says of avoiding supervillain stereotypes, adding: “With Littlefinger, there’s quite a lot of meticulous planning, even down to mustache length.”

Australia getting its own “Bachelor”

“The Bachelor” franchise has already spawned a Canadian and British version.



“Mad Men”: Where’s Betty?

Betty Francis’ season premiere storyline has yet to be resolved.



Another “Dexter” tease

Check out Dexter Morgan’s “Masterpiece” wall.