New ’50 Shades of Grey’ trailer: The only ‘Scandal’ here is Jamie Dornan’s accent

11.13.14 4 years ago

It's here, breathless Earth-dwellers: the new trailer for “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson get down to some singular-looking business in the latest spot for Universal's E.L. James adaptation, which the studio smartly unveiled during tonight's episode of “Scandal.”

“I exercise control in all things,” says Christian. Cue heavy sighs. Cue Beyonce. Cue restraints!

Look, I haven't read the book. But this trailer isn't exactly…what's the word, promising? First of all, is Christian Grey supposed to be from Northern Ireland, or is that actually Dornan's attempt at an American accent? Second of all, kill me with this terrible dialogue. Third, why so serious? Seems like they aren't having fun with this at all, and that's a pretty deadly approach for material that's essentially pulp.

Lest we forget: this thing started out as “Twilight” fan fiction.

But I digress, here's the trailer. Gasp pleasurably away – no one will judge you.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” hits theaters on February 13.

