New ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ photos reveal the ‘Avengers’ TV spin-off’s secrets

Joss Whedon is bringing Marvel’s elite S.H.I.E.L.D. operatives to the small screen this fall on ABC. The network has released a ton of new photos featuring “The Avengers” hero Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) and co-stars Ming-Na Wen, J. August Richards, Chloe Bennett, Cobie Smulders and more. “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” premieres on Tuesday, September 24.

Check out the photos here:

