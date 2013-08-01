New ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ photos reveal the ‘Avengers’ TV spin-off’s secrets

Joss Whedon is bringing Marvel’s elite S.H.I.E.L.D. operatives to the small screen this fall on ABC. The network has released a ton of new photos featuring “The Avengers” hero Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) and co-stars Ming-Na Wen, J. August Richards, Chloe Bennett, Cobie Smulders and more. “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” premieres on Tuesday, September 24.
Check out the photos here:
I can’t see a reference to Maurissa Tancharoen without thinking “She does the weird stuff.”
I must admit, I’m not a fan of J. August Richards. I haven’t really liked him in anything I’ve seen him in (yes, including “Angel”). I’m hoping he’ll be better here, but after seeing him in “Arrow” not too long ago, my hopes aren’t high.