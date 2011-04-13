New Alicia Keys, Nas collaboration featured on ‘Songs in a Minor’ reissue

It seems like yesterday when Alicia Keys broke through with “Songs in a Minor.” But, in fact, it was 10 years ago. And, yes, you’re old.

To celebrate the milestone release, J Records is re-releasing the R&B singer’s set on June 28, and the deluxe editions will include all sorts of new goodies. Featured is a new “A Woman”s Worth” remix with guest Nas, alternate versions of “Juiciest” mix tape version, “Fallin,” “If I Was Your Woman” and “Butterflyz (The Drumline Mix)” plus the previously unreleased “Typewriter.”

There will be a double-disc deluxe version of “Songs in a Minor” — though details are still scant on that one — and a triple-disc Collector’s edition that will include a documentary featuring interviews with Keys.

“Songs in a Minor” earned Keys her first five Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Song of the Year (“Fallin'”).

“It”s incredibly surreal for me to be celebrating the 10th anniversary of songs in A minor,” said Keys in a statement. “This album is possibly the most precious to me, as your first album only happens once, and so ‘Songs in a Minor’ will always hold a special place in my life that”s filled with amazing memories.”

To celebrate the album’s reissue, Keys will take the stage at New York’s Beacon Theater for an intimate performance on June 30. The gig is dubbed “Piano & I: A One Night Only Event With Alicia Keys,” which will feature only the songwriter and, well, keys. Tickets go up May 6.

Keys’ last album, “The Element of Freedom,” was released in 2009.