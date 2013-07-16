New ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ image reveals sequel’s logo

#Jamie Foxx #Emma Stone
07.16.13 5 years ago

With Comic-Con right around the corner, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” has gotten a jump on the crowds by releasing a new image earlier today. 

The film’s Facebook page unveiled a new image showing off the Marvel hero (Andrew Garfield) in his costume, which is closer to the web slinger’s classic comic book look. It also features our first look at the sequel’s official logo.

Check it out here:



In the Marc Webb-directed film, Peter Parker will continue to romance Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) while facing a host of new villains, including Electro (Jamie Foxx) and The Rhino (Paul Giamatti), plus Dane DeHaan (“Chronicle”) debuts as Parker’s ill-fated pal Harry Osborn. 

The film will have a big presence at the San Diego Comic-Con, so expect more announcements and new images next week. 

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” opens May 2, 2014.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jamie Foxx#Emma Stone
TAGSAmazing SpiderMan 2ANDREW GARFIELDDANE DEHAANemma stoneJamie FoxxMARC WEBBMarvel ComicsPAUL GIAMATTI

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP