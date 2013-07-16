New ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ image reveals sequel’s logo

With Comic-Con right around the corner, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” has gotten a jump on the crowds by releasing a new image earlier today.

The film’s Facebook page unveiled a new image showing off the Marvel hero (Andrew Garfield) in his costume, which is closer to the web slinger’s classic comic book look. It also features our first look at the sequel’s official logo.

Check it out here:







In the Marc Webb-directed film, Peter Parker will continue to romance Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) while facing a host of new villains, including Electro (Jamie Foxx) and The Rhino (Paul Giamatti), plus Dane DeHaan (“Chronicle”) debuts as Parker’s ill-fated pal Harry Osborn.

The film will have a big presence at the San Diego Comic-Con, so expect more announcements and new images next week.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” opens May 2, 2014.