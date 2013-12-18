New ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ poster foreshadows the danger of Jamie Foxx’s Electro

(CBR) While the new “Amazing Spider-Man 2” poster released via Facebook doesn’t give much information in the way of Spider-Man, the lightning storm over New York City certainly gives a better idea of the level of threat Electro might represent. Considering that Sony has plans to develop a “Sinister Six” movie, it stands to reason that Electro would be a powerhouse villain for Spidey — the character was a major part of the super villain team in several of its iterations.

Directed by Marc Webbl, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” opens May 2, 2014 and stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Paul Giamatti, Sally Field and Chris Cooper.