New ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ poster foreshadows the danger of Jamie Foxx’s Electro

#Jamie Foxx #Spiderman
and 12.18.13 5 years ago

(CBR) While the new “Amazing Spider-Man 2” poster released via Facebook doesn’t give much information in the way of Spider-Man, the lightning storm over New York City certainly gives a better idea of the level of threat Electro might represent. Considering that Sony has plans to develop a “Sinister Six” movie, it stands to reason that Electro would be a powerhouse villain for Spidey — the character was a major part of the super villain team in several of its iterations.

Directed by Marc Webbl, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” opens May 2, 2014 and stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Paul Giamatti, Sally Field and Chris Cooper.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jamie Foxx#Spiderman
TAGSAmazing SpiderMan 2ANDREW GARFIELDJamie FoxxMARC WEBBSONYSPIDERMAN

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP