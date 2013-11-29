New ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ poster reveals major character spoilers

Secrets are a funny thing in this business. When you work in a scoop-based economy, secrets are counter-intuitive. You don’t keep a secret; you print it, right?
This summer, when we interviewed Andrew Garfield about his return for “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” there was a spoiler that we discussed off-camera, and it was obvious that he believed it to be the film’s biggest surprise. He really wanted me to keep the secret, and I was happy to oblige. I’ve erred plenty of times on the side of “Wait, you didn’t want people to know that?” and I find it’s a balancing act that I’m constantly trying to strike. I recently got called to the carpet by a filmmaker I’ve known since the early ’90s who may well be done talking to me because of how angry he was at me for revealing details about his film before he was ready for them to be revealed, and especially because of the way I handled it.
Imagine my surprise this morning then when I logged on and saw a new triptych poster for “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” that quite literally takes that spoiler and makes it the center of the image.
I am baffled by several things right now. I’m baffled as to why there would be a brand-new spoiler-heavy never-seen poster for the film at the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas. I know the new trailer is coming on December 5th, but now I’m curious to see if the trailer is going to reveal the same things.
If you haven’t seen the image yet, I will warn you again… while this isn’t something that is beyond imagination, it is something that has not been confirmed anywhere yet until now. Ready?
Yep. You’re going to get The Green Goblin in the film, complete with glider. Here’s as good of a close-up as Jeser Piedra, the guy who posted these to Twitter, was able to get:
Here’s what I am curious about, even after the image, though. I hear that it’s not a suit, but that instead, he is the actual Green Goblin this time, complete with a WETA-designed make-up appliance. I’m glad to see that Webb’s series isn’t afraid to make the character into a twisted monster instead of a robot armor thingy, which never really worked for me in Raimi’s “Spider-Man.” I can’t wait to see what he’s done with the Rhino…
… oh. Well, hell. I guess we knew this was coming based on the on-set photos of Giamatti wearing motion-capture dotted foam pieces, but I didn’t realize they were going to make him look like a Transformers tank with a horn on its head.
I guess it won’t be a secret at all by the time the film comes out that the Green Goblin is a major player in the film. The only question that remains about him now is whether it’s Norman Osborne (Chris Cooper) or Harry Osborne (Dane De Haan) who ends up altered by the Oscorp experiment. I’m having trouble picturing Cooper rocking the make-up and the glider, but I honestly don’t know which one of them it’s going to be.
If nothing else, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is going to be positively jam-packed with bad guys. I’m curious to see what you guys think of these designs and, more than that, if anyone else has seen this poster in the wild anywhere, or if it’s really just hanging at one random casino in Vegas.
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” opens in theaters everywhere May 2, 2014.
That’s unfortunate about the filmmaker not speaking to you anymore. Must be an awkward discussion. That’s probably why Harry & Co. don’t write negative reviews anymore or actually publish anything.
Are you able to say which movie this was?
Was it Tarrantino and the western?
Brad Bird probably
I’m not making any accusations….I don’t know how this stuff works and won’t pretend to. But a lot of people have assumed this is sorta how it goes. A site talks to so and so and that gives them a life pass as “friend of the site.”
But while a lot of us are nerds and love these guys, that’s sorta against the whole point, right? I’m not saying I want spoilers and ruin someone’s creative process. But isn’t this like a political person blaming a paper for publishing a story about their campaign? In some context, I mean. Silly.
tarantino loves the attention and already spoke about the project. I bet it is Brad Bird. I love his work but on the Incredibles DVD he did seem to have this control freak bully thing going on. And again, he’s great, but he does sorta act like he’s inventing movies. I hope it isn’t him.
It’s Brad Bird. Drew already spoke about in detail in a previous article. The spoilers he revealed where about Bird’s ‘Tomorrowland’ and they were a pretty significant synopsis, for what was at the time, one of the more secretive projects in Hollywood.
Having visited the set here in Vancouver I can confirm, at least from purely seeing the sets and no access to the screenplay, that what Drew reported was accurate.
[www.hitfix.com]
[www.hitfix.com]
God I miss Raimi. Webb’s first film: all style, no substance. I’m sure this will be more of the same, just with more villains and bloat.
To be clear, I don’t think it’s entirely Webb’s fault. After Spider-Man 2 it was clear that Sony just wanted a director to shut up and do what they wanted (i.e. force Venom into a film he had no place in) and apparently Webb is their guy. Not gonna knock him for taking a paycheck, just wish this franchise had a director with a vision like Raimi.
I would say that Webb’s direction had no style or substance. It was completely workman-like which isn’t necessarily a bad thing and was probably a primary point of him being selected (along with his salary). Raimi’s style is overtly HIS style that they surely wanted to go in a different direction, one with a director who they could control (as evident by the very late in the game edits) and would deliver a serviceable product.
I couldn’t agree more. Introducing three new villains on top of other characters. Have we learned nothing from Batman & Robin?
Hopefully this franchise crashes and burns under its own weight and gets revived in a few years under more sensible leadership.
X-Men: DOFP will be the hero film to beat this summer. It’s off to a great start with the Bent Bullit viral site.
Bent Bullet that is. Damn keyboard…
I hated Raimi’s version of Spider-Man, bland and zero personality (for both Peter and especially Spidey). Everything in it looked like portions of Raimi’s other films, including Xena and Darkman, lol. I don’t miss Tobey or Kirsten Dunst, their acting and chemistry kept getting worst with every film. Raimi had no vision at all, they played those overly-campy movies by ear, to the point where they would only sign Raimi for one movie at a time, because they had no trilogy ideas in mind.
Wow. I guess this franchise was made for you. Enjoy!
Hey, I’m wishing the entire Marvel Universe on film crash and burn. I despise the feel of them. And if I see Robert Downey Jr. playing Robert Downey Jr. again, I’m gonna scream. When will Marvel Studios actually allow their actor to…ACT! I mean, have you seen the THOR movies, gripes, how can anyone besides George Lucas turn Natalie Portman into a horrible actress? Just leave it to Marvel Studios, because they did it twice in the Thor movies!
I dunno. Not really a fan of the Thor movies at all but Portman’s delivery of the line “He says his name is… Thor” is priceless.
I don’t think she’s bad in Thor. But she is miscast.
No comment on electro-Doc Oct?
Obviously not worth mentioning. Considering that rhino is well a running rhino and we’ve seen green goblin enough to make us sick, the studio really need to reinvent the wheel with electro’s character for the francise to have real legs going forward. For their sake, I will still be bootlegging this one just like I did the first.
I’ve seen this story on several websites and has no one noticed that the Green Goblin’s face appears to be on a monitor in the upper right corner of the poster? Right?
Wow. You’re totally right. Clearly the Goblin’s face.
and by the look of it …harry osborne!
Further off topic comment, can the exectives and lawyers at Sony collectibley pull their heads out of their asses and get Spidey into the MCU. As these films progress it will harder and harder to explain how Spiderman fits in without a mention of him previously. I just hope that theres an Avengers 2 stinger at the end of Amazing Spider-Man 2 which really should be called THE SPECTACULAR SPIDERMAN.
That’s never going to happen so long as Sony owns the rights.
I’d actually prefer Spidey to remain solo. He’s too big a character to share screen time with the Avengers.
Ehh, save Spectacular for one of the eventual reboots.
And this Spidey’s never going to join the MCU, so they’ll never need to worry about trying to fit him in. If Spidey does somehow end up in the Avengers, all of Spidey’s characters will be completely recast and rebooted.
Well Sony Pictures chief Michael Lynton told a group of financial analysts that the studio not only has “the ambition about creating a bigger universe around Spider-Man,” but that Sony was “working closely with Marvel and Disney.” While he didn’t elaborate it does seem like they’re trying to get Spidey into MCU.
Also, wasn’t Disney and Sony trying to arrange to have Stark Tower in the skyline of ‘Amazing Spiderman’ but it was too late in the post-production process?
I’m thinking Avengers 3 has a good shot at throwing Spidey in there when they shoot the whole crew off into space to fight Thanos.
This is going to be more overstuffed than my stomach after Thanksgiving dinner.
There’s my corny line for the night.
Man, I cant wait… to buy this on bluray for 7 bucks like I did the first one.
I read the green goblin is actually Norman with green spikey hair and bluetooth devices on his ears to make it look like the ears from the goblin mask, like what they did with Catwoman’s “ears” in RISES.
From the looks of that image that report is absolutely correct. He’s even wearing sunglasses! And his left arm appears to be mechanical.
Good grief, this is a VISUAL medium Hollywood!
If you can’t get the character designs right, that’s an automatic big strike against you.
You’re right. And it looks like its Harry who’s the Goblin, not Norman. Yet, he also doesn’t look like the Goblin as much as he looks like Banner inbetween transforming into the Hulk.
Would it be a step too far to assume that Sony is trying to get a piece of every successful “children’s” franchise in one movie, what with the Rhino looking like a Transformer, Goblin looking like the Hulk, and Spider-Man looking like, er, Spider-man, but from the Raimi films?
I know its faux-pas to be negative, but, this really does seem like the Joel Schumacher phase of the Spider-Man franchise.
…and the Goblin still looks like he’s wearing sunglasses.
…and Electro is wearing a hoodie.
…why bother cocealing your face if you’re going to draw as much attention to yourself as he’s doing there in the…
…let me stop.
And yet, I just saw a cleaer pic of the Goblin:
[tinyurl.com]
And he looks like he has spikey hair and is wearing bluetooth devices in his ears.
No sunglasses, though.
So, I guess its spikey hair, bluetooth things, and green skin.
And then there’s this: “…and Peter uncovers new clues about his past.”
They’re keeping the “Mystery of Peter’s Parents” storyline …that they cut from the last film.
