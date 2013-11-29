New ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ poster reveals major character spoilers

Secrets are a funny thing in this business. When you work in a scoop-based economy, secrets are counter-intuitive. You don’t keep a secret; you print it, right?

This summer, when we interviewed Andrew Garfield about his return for “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” there was a spoiler that we discussed off-camera, and it was obvious that he believed it to be the film’s biggest surprise. He really wanted me to keep the secret, and I was happy to oblige. I’ve erred plenty of times on the side of “Wait, you didn’t want people to know that?” and I find it’s a balancing act that I’m constantly trying to strike. I recently got called to the carpet by a filmmaker I’ve known since the early ’90s who may well be done talking to me because of how angry he was at me for revealing details about his film before he was ready for them to be revealed, and especially because of the way I handled it.

Imagine my surprise this morning then when I logged on and saw a new triptych poster for “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” that quite literally takes that spoiler and makes it the center of the image.

I am baffled by several things right now. I’m baffled as to why there would be a brand-new spoiler-heavy never-seen poster for the film at the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas. I know the new trailer is coming on December 5th, but now I’m curious to see if the trailer is going to reveal the same things.

If you haven’t seen the image yet, I will warn you again… while this isn’t something that is beyond imagination, it is something that has not been confirmed anywhere yet until now. Ready?

Yep. You’re going to get The Green Goblin in the film, complete with glider. Here’s as good of a close-up as Jeser Piedra, the guy who posted these to Twitter, was able to get:

Here’s what I am curious about, even after the image, though. I hear that it’s not a suit, but that instead, he is the actual Green Goblin this time, complete with a WETA-designed make-up appliance. I’m glad to see that Webb’s series isn’t afraid to make the character into a twisted monster instead of a robot armor thingy, which never really worked for me in Raimi’s “Spider-Man.” I can’t wait to see what he’s done with the Rhino…



… oh. Well, hell. I guess we knew this was coming based on the on-set photos of Giamatti wearing motion-capture dotted foam pieces, but I didn’t realize they were going to make him look like a Transformers tank with a horn on its head.

I guess it won’t be a secret at all by the time the film comes out that the Green Goblin is a major player in the film. The only question that remains about him now is whether it’s Norman Osborne (Chris Cooper) or Harry Osborne (Dane De Haan) who ends up altered by the Oscorp experiment. I’m having trouble picturing Cooper rocking the make-up and the glider, but I honestly don’t know which one of them it’s going to be.

If nothing else, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is going to be positively jam-packed with bad guys. I’m curious to see what you guys think of these designs and, more than that, if anyone else has seen this poster in the wild anywhere, or if it’s really just hanging at one random casino in Vegas.



“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” opens in theaters everywhere May 2, 2014.