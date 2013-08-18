Sinister Six teased in new batch of ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ production photos

#Sinister Six #Jamie Foxx #Stan Lee #Spiderman
08.18.13 5 years ago

Is the “Amazing Spider-Man” franchise heading for a showdown with the Sinister Six? The possibility is strongly hinted at in the latest batch of production images from the forthcoming sequel, one of which features the moniker of the famed supervillain collective painted in red on one of the walls of the set. You can check out that and the rest of the new pics in the gallery below.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is slated for release on May 2, 2014.

(Images via Niko Tavernise)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sinister Six#Jamie Foxx#Stan Lee#Spiderman
TAGSANDREW GARFIELDDANE DEHAANJamie FoxxPAUL GIAMATTISinister SixSPIDERMANStan LeeThe Amazing SpiderMan 2The Amazing SpiderMan 2 imagesThe Amazing SpiderMan 2 photosThe Amazing SpiderMan 2 pictures

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP