Sinister Six teased in new batch of ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ production photos

Is the “Amazing Spider-Man” franchise heading for a showdown with the Sinister Six? The possibility is strongly hinted at in the latest batch of production images from the forthcoming sequel, one of which features the moniker of the famed supervillain collective painted in red on one of the walls of the set. You can check out that and the rest of the new pics in the gallery below.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is slated for release on May 2, 2014.



(Images via Niko Tavernise)