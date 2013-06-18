New ‘Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues’ teaser poster features Ron Burgundy’s mustache

Paramount has released a new teaser poster for “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” and it promises us that “it’s kind of a big deal.” We presume they are talking both about Ron Burgundy’s truly excellent mustache and the fact that the sequel is finally coming to theaters.

Directed by Adam McKay (who also directed the first “Anchorman”), “Anchorman 2” reunites Ferrell with Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, David Koechner, and Christina Applegate from the 2004 original. The official synopsis reads as follows:

With the 70’s behind him, San Diego’s top rated newsman, Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell), returns to the news desk in “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.” Also back for more are Ron”s co-anchor and wife, Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate), weather man Brick Tamland (Steve Carell), man on the street Brian Fantana (Paul Rudd) and sports guy Champ Kind (David Koechner) – All of whom won”t make it easy to stay classy…while taking New York’s first 24-hour news channel by storm.

With a release date of December 20, 2013, it is clear that we’re all going to have to start working overtime on our ‘staches.

Are you excited for the return of Ron Burgundy?