New ‘Arrested Development’ clip finds Buster and Mother as close as ever: Watch

04.25.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

“Arrested Development” is back, and now there’s finally some video evidence.

Netflix is resurrecting the FOX series, which was cancelled in 2006, and they’ve released a hilarious new clip which shows that at least two of the cast stars’ considerable comic talents haven’t been diminished during the long hiatus. 

As narrated by good ol’ Ron Howard, the brief clip finds Buster (Tony Hale) typically putting the happiness of his over-bearing, chain-smoking mother Lucille Bluth (Jessica Walter) ahead of his own health considerations. 

It was screened at the TCA Winter Press Tour and at SXSW. The clip is actually an outtake that won’t be seen in any of the episodes, and if the outtakes are this good, hopes should be high indeed for the content of the actual episodes. 

Watch the clip at EW.com.

“Arrested Development” also features returning stars Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Porta de Rossi, David Cross and the rest of the Bluth gang. New recurring performers will include John Slattery, Terry Crews, Erin Moran (another “Happy Days” alum), Kristen Wiig, and Isla Fisher.

Netflix is releasing all 15 new episodes on May 26. Good thing it’s a Sunday so you don’t have to call in sick. 

