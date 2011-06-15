New ‘Attack The Block’ trailer crash lands online

In just a few minutes, I’m on my way out the door to the Arclight Theater in Hollywood, where I’ll be introducing a screening of “Attack The Block,” then moderating a Q&A with a very special guest from the film right afterwards. This will make the third time I’ve seen the film, and I’m looking forward to it again.

It’s exciting that they’re going to be releasing the film in July in limited release, and I sincerely hope it does well enough to eventually go wide. I think it could happen, too. It’s going to take a strong campaign on Sony’s part, and they’re putting out a new trailer that’s red-banded and that is going live online right now.

They’re also showing the film to people, as much as possible. It’s a tactic that really worked for the original “The Hangover,” which screened approximately 4,750 times before it was finally released. They’ve got the film booked at the LA Film Festival, they’re going to end up with some sort of Comic-Con presence this summer, and then they’re hitting theaters. They’re being aggressive about this, and I hope it pays off for them.

I’ll be the first to admit that it’s tricky, but this is a case where they’ve got a movie that most people really enjoy once they’ve seen it, and they have to somehow convince people that they want to see it even though they’ve never heard of anyone in it and they don’t recognize the title… yet.

Thanks to Sony and to Trailer Addict for this one. And hopefully I’ll have an interview with tonight’s special guest for you very soon here on the site.



“Attack The Block” begins its assault on American theaters July 29, 2011.