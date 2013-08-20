Watch: Firefly enters the fray in new ‘Batman: Arkham Origins’ trailer

(CBR) It seems this week’s new “Batman: Arkham Origins” screenshots were a precursor for something bigger — a brand new trailer in conjunction with this week’s Gamescom 2013. Entitled “Nowhere to Hide,” the Gamescom trailer from WB Games boasts a number of never-before-seen moments in the game, including an interaction between Commissioner Gordon, a better look at the Batcave and Bruce Wayne’s interaction with Alfred, and the revelation of the newest assassin to take on Batman: Firefly. Check out the new “Arkham Origins” trailer below.

“Batman: Arkham Origins” hits stores October 25 for PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360 and PC.