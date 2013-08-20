Watch: Firefly enters the fray in new ‘Batman: Arkham Origins’ trailer

#Firefly #Batman
and 08.21.13 5 years ago

(CBR) It seems this week’s new “Batman: Arkham Origins” screenshots were a precursor for something bigger — a brand new trailer in conjunction with this week’s Gamescom 2013. Entitled “Nowhere to Hide,” the Gamescom trailer from WB Games boasts a number of never-before-seen moments in the game, including an interaction between Commissioner Gordon, a better look at the Batcave and Bruce Wayne’s interaction with Alfred, and the revelation of the newest assassin to take on Batman: Firefly. Check out the new “Arkham Origins” trailer below.

“Batman: Arkham Origins” hits stores October 25 for PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360 and PC.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Firefly#Batman
TAGSAlfredBatmanBatman: Arkham OriginsCommissioner GordonFireflyTHE JOKERWB Gameswb games montreal

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP