New Batmobile! Plus, ‘Justice League’ logo revealed

It's a big day for Warner Brothers/DC Films news, as reports from the set of Justice League shed new light on what we can expect from this next phase of the DC Cinematic Universe. Ezra Miller's The Flash is said to bring a refreshing dose of humor, and Ben Affleck has said he's not moving forward with the solo Batman movie until he has a script he likes. Now, the studio has unveiled a new look at the logo and synopsis for the film, as well at a glance of the new and improved Batmobile!

Below is the official synopsis (via Coming Soon):

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman”s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash-it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Take a look at the new Batmobile and logo below:

Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017.