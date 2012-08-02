Watch: New Bob Dylan song debuts with trailer for Cinemax’s ‘Strike Back’

When Cinemax’s new series “Strike Back” premieres on Aug. 17, show-watchers will be treated to more than just a the cable network’s first scripted drama narrative. Bob Dylan’s new song “Scarlet Town” from his forthcoming “Tempest” will play over the end credits.

And you can have a bit more new Dylan today, too. His blues-based track “Early Roman Kings” plays over top this fresh new trailer for the action series. You can check that out below and perhaps ascertain if he and Tom Waits use the same morning gargle.

“Strike Back” stars Philip Winchester and Sullivan Stapleton: “A high-octane, globe-spanning thriller with storylines ripped from today’s headlines, Strike Back, Cinemax’s first scripted prime-time original drama series, focuses on two members of a top-secret intelligence agency known as Section 20.” You hear that? Ripped straight from today’s headlines!

“Early Roman Kings” is the first song to arrive from “Tempest,” which is out on Sept. 11. The set is among many heavy-hitters to arrive in September, from artists like Pink, Mumford & Sons, Green Day and more. Check out a slew of September albums below.