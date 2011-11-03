New Bond pic ‘Skyfall’ begins shooting in London

“This is a bit of an odd press conference,” director Sam Mendes admitted at this morning’s swish London media gathering to cut the ribbon on production of the 23rd and latest James Bond film. “Usually at these things, you have something you can talk about.”
He wasn’t kidding. With producers Michael J. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, plus stars Daniel Craig, Javier Bardem, Juli Dench, Naomie Harris and Berenice Marlohe, Mendes rocked up at the ballroom of Whitehall”s plush Corinthian Hotel – a venue one suspects Bond himself would choose – to tell us… well, not very much at all. Actors confirmed, but not present, include Ralph Fiennes, Albert Finney and Ben Whishaw: no surprise that Mendes”s Bond movie looks on course to be the luvviest one yet.
One journalist”s question after another was shut down with a slightly sheepish smile and a “maybe, maybe not” response. The one major nugget of information they had intended to reveal today had long been cracked open by the internet: “Introducing the world”s worst-kept secret,” Wilson said rather ruefully, as the film”s confirmed title, “Skyfall,” flashed onto the screen behind him. What does it mean? They can”t tell us, of course. It has “an emotional context,” offered Broccoli, reassuringly.
This much we also learned: the film will be shot in London, both at the legendary Pinewood Studios and on location in Whitehall, with excursions to Shanghai, Istanbul and Scotland. (Where in Scotland? “The wilds of Scotland,” Mendes promised, helpfully.) It”s not based on any existing Ian Fleming work, and it”s not a continuation of the Quantum storyline from the last two Craig-led Bond pics. Several character names aren”t being revealed: is that because avid Bond fans might recognise some of them? “They might do,” Mendes replied airily. “Then again, they might not.”
Beyond that, you could pretty much report on what was said without even attending the conference. The actors are excited. The producers are excited. Mendes is excited – though he did dryly admit, when pressed as to whether he might consider doing another entry in the series, that the answer hinges on “if I feel as excited in six months” time.” Bardem, a Bond fan from childhood, plays the villain, but in his words: “Who says a villain is a bad person?”
Little-known French stunner Marlohe stunned the room by revealing that she”s playing “a glamorous, enigmatic character called Severine” – who”da thunk it? Craig earned the biggest laugh of the press conference by curtly cutting off a hapless Swedish journo asking how he compared playing Bond to alternative action hero Mikael Blomkvist in the upcoming “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”: “They”re completely different,” he said without expression. Naomie Harris, playing a field agent, has discovered a taste for firing machine guns. And so on and so forth.
In other words, they”re shooting a James Bond movie. Cutely enough, today”s press conference took place 50 years to the day since then-rising star Sean Connery was announced as the star of the first Bond adaptation, “Dr. No”; when it”s released next year, “Skyfall” will mark the franchise”s golden anniversary. Perhaps in honor of the occasion, they”ve pushed the boat out a bit with an unusually high-end cast, as well as the first Oscar-winning director to steer one of these action-oriented larks. Other than that, it all sounds like business as usual, and hurrah for that: “Awards aren”t the reason you do any movie,” a sly-looking Mendes said to one journo who had asked if Oscar gold was on the cards. “They certainly not the reason you do a Bond movie.”
But I love Craig in the role and Casino Royale was fanfuckingtastic. Though Quantum Of Solace, as if to get the average to normal after an unusually high entry, was abysmal.
This is a seriously high profile movie with the best talent money can buy before and behind the camera (the great Roger Deakins is the DOP).
A cheap shot, since he didn’t get any awards for it, and I’m sure he’s still glad he made the film, however we think it turned out. Who wouldn’t want to film a novel like that?
I enjoyed Revolutionary Road. The only Mendes films I’m not big on are Jarhead and Away We Go.
I happen to think Revolutionary Road is his best film.
I would go with Road to Perdition.
Guy out of all the recent Oscar films, I atleast got a feeling that at some level the film-makers were passionate about bringing a story to life. In case of Rev Road, it seemed to me like they started out with the intention of making an Oscar drama, picked a famous pairing and looked about for a prestigious enough book and gave it the full high gloss production treatment. Nothing in the film seemed real, it was all constructed to be an awards magnet. At least that is what it seemed to me. I think that film fails on pretty much every level. That he did not win any awards for it is besides the point, the intention was just that, it seemed to me.
American Beauty- great
Road to Perdition- pretty good
jarhead- very underrated
rev. road- good not great, but way too much expectation to succeed
away we go- never saw, but looks weak
He’s a very strange choice for a Bond film. Not sure if he’s going to do something interesting or unexpected, or if this is a sign that his career hasn’t really met the expectations of his stunning debut.
American Beauty was pretty overrated, but Mendes is a decent director and certainly an unusual choice. Maybe the movie will be good, maybe it’ll be a disaster, but I’d rather it be a toss up between the two than have it just be mediocre like most films in the series.
I’m one of the few people who actually prefer Quantum of Solace over Casino Royale.
Albert Finney is in this? First I’ve heard. I wonder who he will be playing. I suppose the question for Bond fans is if Blofeld will be making an appearance, presumably in the form of Ralph Fiennes or now possibly Finney.
I don’t think that’s the direction they’re going to go. The series was rebooted, but it’s not being remade. They want to tell new stories.
It’s definitely possible that they won’t bring back any of the old characters, but they’re certainly leading us to believe they might by withholding the character names. Red herring? Maybe. But they’re leaving the door open.
Holy shit, that’s a great cast.
This was sounding better two years ago when Rachel Weisz was rumored to play the villain.
“Skyfall,” on the other hand, sounds like a working title, unfortunately. I’ve always preferred the longer, more descriptive titles in the series…”From Russia with Love”, “You Only Live Twice”, “The Spy Who Loved Me”, etc.
Now lets get the title song back on track…I nominate Thom Yorke…
I nominate Adele.
You know, I was thinking that they should bring back that booming Shirley Bassey voice that I always hear when it comes to Bond songs, but then I thought they should go in a completely different direction – what’s more against-the-grain than a Thom Yorke falsetto over drum-loops and bass blurps.
Then again, they’ll never match Carly Simon’s “Nobody Does it Better,” so why don’t we just drop it?
Sounds like a pretty cryptic press conference, haha. Really looking forward to this movie. Hopefully it’s an improvement over Quantum of Solace.