New ‘Broad City’ Webseries Serves Up a Tribute to Cereal

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer light up our lives as the stars of “Broad City,” a show that once destroyed my life with hilarity when Amy Sedaris played an insane real estate agent in a neck brace. Oh, her SmartCar. Her screaming. I'm laughing again. Damn!

The second season of the Comedy Central series debuts next year, but until then, we have the duo's new webseries “Hack Into Broad City” to tide us over. In the first episode, we get a quick glimpse into a marijuana-aided Skype chat between Abbi and Ilana. The reference to “Seinfeld” (and the subsequent confusion about that reference) is awesome.