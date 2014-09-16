New ‘Broad City’ Webseries Serves Up a Tribute to Cereal

#Broad City
09.16.14 4 years ago

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer light up our lives as the stars of “Broad City,” a show that once destroyed my life with hilarity when Amy Sedaris played an insane real estate agent in a neck brace. Oh, her SmartCar. Her screaming. I'm laughing again. Damn!

The second season of the Comedy Central series debuts next year, but until then, we have the duo's new webseries “Hack Into Broad City” to tide us over. In the first episode, we get a quick glimpse into a marijuana-aided Skype chat between Abbi and Ilana. The reference to “Seinfeld” (and the subsequent confusion about that reference) is awesome.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Broad City
TAGSAbbi JacobsonBroad CityBroad City season 2Ilana Glazer

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP