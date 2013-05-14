New ‘Catching Fire’ poster makes Katniss Queen of the Hill

All hail Katniss Everdeen.

Lionsgate has released a brand new, artsy poster for the highly-anticipated sequel “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” and the franchise heroine Katniss (Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence) looks tougher than ever.

In a classy, carefully aged image that recalls 19th century naturalist painting, Katniss stands proud on a hilltop, holding her bow and arrow. Behind herm the clouds seem to form the shape of a mocking jay, her proud sigil. In small text are stirring words from the “Catching Fire” novel by Suzanne Collins: “The sun persists in rising, so I make myself stand.”