New Christina Aguilera single heating up for possible August release

“The Voice” coach Christina Aguilera is putting the focus back on her music – or at least she’s trying to.

The singer is rising from the ashes of her flop 2010 album “Bionic” – which failed to even reach “Gold” status with sales only slightly over 300,000 copies in the U.S. – with a planned new album and a first single that, according to Billboard, may see release as early as August. The untitled song, a club track produced by Swedish hitmaker extraordinaire Max Martin, has a chorus underpinned by the dubious sentiment, “All I want to do is what you wanted.” Ok, so maybe not an empowerment anthem.

In addition, the music site reports that Xtina is cooking up new songs featuring guest appearances by her “Voice” co-mentors/judges Blake Shelton and Cee-Lo Green (the latter of which has been previously hinted at by Green, who earlier collaborated with the pop songstress on the 2010 tune “Nasty”). These collabs, which are expected to make the tracklisting of the upcoming LP, may be a smart move on Aguilera’s part, seeing as she enjoyed one of the biggest hits of her career with her featured turn on last year’s No. 1 Maroon 5 hit “Moves Like Jagger” alongside fellow voice coach Adam Levine.

Aguilera’s most recent musical release was the theme song for Will Ferrell’s Spanish-language comedy “Casa de mi Padre,” to which she lended her vocal talents.

The most recent season of “The Voice” wrapped up in May. Season 3 is slated to begin airing this fall on NBC.

Are you excited for the new single, Xtina fans, or did she lose you with “Bionic”? Sound off in the comments!

