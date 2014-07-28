New clip from ‘Sleepy Hollow’ season 2 reveals the horror ahead

#Sleepy Hollow
and 07.28.14 4 years ago

(CBR) There is nothing sleepy about the first look at Fox “Sleepy Hollow” Season 2.

Entertainment Weekly has the first clip from upcoming season, an ominous tease of what lies ahead for Ichabod Crane and Abbie Mills. Let”s just say that having John Noble for a son is not good for business; as bad as he was as a father on “Fringe,” he”s even worse as an offspring on “Sleepy Hollow.” 

Crane is destined for a reckoning when Season 2 begins in the fall, but for now, you can see what lies ahead in the video below:

“Sleepy Hollow” returns on Sept. 22.

