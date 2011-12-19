The new ‘Dark Knight Rises’ trailer is the best of the franchise

If you made it out to “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” at IMAX venues this weekend, you likely saw the opening prologue for “The Dark Knight Rises.” The new trailer for the film was also attached to prints of Brad Bird’s actioner, as well as prints of WB’s own “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.”
That trailer has now popped up (officially) online, and more and more, it seems obvious this will be Christopher Nolan’s version of Frank Miller’s “The Dark Knight Returns.” We already know the film takes place eight years after the events of “The Dark Knight,” but in the new trailer, I’m pretty sure we see Bruce Wayne walking around with a cane, and we definitely see the graying of the hair.
It’s time for old man Wayne to come out of retirement and kick some ass, it seems, just like in Frank Miller’s industry-changing series.
The new trailer is far and away the best to be cooked up for any film in the franchise (which, to be perfectly honest, I think the trailers throughout have been pretty weak). It’s nicely structured, not at all messy, a real construction with a “wow” moment that is sure to help get more butts in seats. And it’s brave for a tentpole trailer. But it has earned the capital to be as much.
I’m excited. Obviously. And I’m also happy to see whatever this flying machine is without dealing with hilarious out-of-context footage shot by foaming-at-the-mouth fanboys looking to get as much pre-release material from this film onto the web as possible.
Check out the new trailer at Apple or watch the embed below. And tell us what you think in the comments section, or by rating the trailer above.
I know some people aren’t happy with the CGI in the football stadium sequence but it works for me.
In terms of “in contention” I really hope Nolan gets his Best Director nomination next year.
Nolan will only get his Oscar nomination for TDKR if he deserves it. I prefer not to jump on this bandwagon and then be inevitably disappointed on nomination morning.
Oscar nominations have never been about an artist or film deserving them.
True. But would you prefer Nolan getting one for a subpar film or for a movie he deserves it for? :)
Honestly, either way works. The Oscars stopped being a barometer for quality a long time ago. But they still mean a lot in terms of one’s overall career.
After being snubbed for Inception, I have lost all faith in the Academy awarding Nolan a director nomination. They will recognize Jolie before they give it to Nolan.
I hope for the same thing too, and I think Nolan will bring enough (if not more) to the table to be deserving of the nom.
It’s not bad for Plan B, given Ledger’s unfortunate passing. I wonder how Nolan is going to explain the Joker’s absence in TDKR…?
shipped far far away to some island prison, i’d imagine.
Are you insane?, the Nolan Batman series have had some of the best trailers of this new century – the best being the teaser for Superman Returns.
Uh, I totally disagree. I was disappointed at every turn, and even if you did like them (which is fine), I think you’re being way hyperbolic with the “new century” talk.
But this one I like!
I agree they haven’t been the best, but the Dark Knight teaser that ended with the Joker saying something like, “People will die; I’m a man of my word” and then the laugh I thought was great. Maybe I’m just remembering it because when I was in the theater and it played everyone went crazy.
I thought that one was bad, actually. There was no footage and they released that at Comic-Con like it was a big deal.
I like the “Gangs of New York” influence on the snowy hand-to-hand combat scene in the street.
the one at Apple is still just the teaser
It’s above that.
Must be trailer week. Hobbit tomorrow, Prometheus Thursday. Of all three movies I am looking forward to Prometheus the most.
The 30 sec of Prometheus are more gripping than this. It’s not nearly as exiting as the Dark Knight trailer was. Also Anne H. just doesn’t interest me.
Agreed on all counts. Can’t wait for any and all Prometheus footage.
I can’t be the only one who groaned at “There is a storm coming”, which might be one of the most overused phrases in movie history.
Winter is coming
To be fair, Batman said it to Gordon in Batman Begins.
Brace yourselves, “There is a storm coming” backlash is coming.
Kris, you’ve really been disappointed with Nolan’s Batman trailers? I’ll admit the ones for Batman Begins were a little underwhelming but the first one emphasizing the Joker (“Let’s put a smile on that face!”) for TDK was pretty harrowing and epic.
I watched this twice and still can’t figure out what the hell is going on. What’s with the random football stuff?
bane interrupts the game and blows half the stadium to hell while telling the audience that the time of Gotham is over.
Geekbumps!
hehe
Pumped!
Is that Hines Ward running with the football?
Yep. If only the explosions had caught him, too.
Ouch….
That chanting bit is pretty silly. All those words mean “rise”? Are they spelling it out? And Hines Ward? Boo!
Looks good though.
It sounds like they’re saying, “Bane is Gotham”.
This is a really good trailer, but WB shouldn’t have opened things up back in July with that awesome Gary Oldman speech. Everything from now on is going to feel like a slight step down from that, in my book.
And Gordon’s barely even in this trailer.
I agree with you Kris in that this is daringly bleak (even by the established standards) for the most anticipated blockbuster of several years. It has an almost post-apocalyptic feel.
Hardy as Bane is an excellent choice.
Anne Hathaway looks predictably sexy as Selena Kyle, and from the brief glimpse of her, she seems like she’s in better form than late.
My sole complaint is that Nolan has overloaded his ensemble with the cast from “Inception”, Caine was already there, so that’s not a problem. And I don’t have a problem with him bringing in Hardy for the Bane, but to throw Gordon Levitt and Cotillard on top of that, it starts to draw attention to itself in a distracting way. Maybe Gordon Levitt or Cotillard, but not both.
Why exactly is that a “problem”?
Ditto, Paul. That’s one hell of a line-up, you can’t go wrong.
It’s not necessarily a problem, and you’re both right in that It’s one hell of an ensemble. I just hope they’ll all be used properly , because I question whether Nolan brought all these people back because he thought they were all perfect fits for their roles, or if he just wanted to work with them again.
You make a good point DylanS, but I think Nolan has his pick of pretty much anyone in the industry to work with. He probably enjoyed working with his Inception actors and they’re all wildly talented, so why not?
very true, and like I said, Hardy for Bane is such an awsome choice.
Hines Ward, FOR THE WIN!!!
Seriously though, I am now very worried that this film might contain an actual endorsement or support of the Occutard ideology.
If it does… then that is worse than ANYTHING Raimi did to Spider-Man 3, including Emo Dancing Parker.
Huh. So Tapley is assuming Nolan is going with Frank Miller’s work & not the story of what Bane does to Batman in the comics? Guess we have to watch this movie for the Superman appearance. According to assumptions made.
I think he was only referring to The Dark Knight Returns in the sense that he’s older and returning to the cowl. It seems to me it takes inspiration from both Knightfall and TDK: Returns, just like the other two movies have drawn inspirations from multiple storylines.
I see nods to Knightfall, too, obviously. The prisoners escaping, which we can assume are freed by Bane, for instance. The broken bat cowl speaks volumes in the poster. Etc.
And obviously there won’t be a Superman appearance. There should be, as a way of bleeding into the next franchise, but there won’t be. Oh well.
I’m sorry, Kris, are you actually arguing that Superman should be in a Christopher Nolan Batman movie?
He must be kidding. Given the world Nolan has created, a superman appearance would seem so cartoonish and silly.
I like this trailer (and THANK YOU for embedding it!) but I still think the trailer for Inception tops it.
Huh. Tapley assumes Nolan is going with Frank Millers work & not what Bane does to Batman in the comics. Therefore we should see this flick for the Superman appearance. According to assumptions. Sounds cool to me!
If Nolan is really tapping The Dark Knight Returns for this movie, then I’m assuming that Bane is going to be a Joker/Mutant Gang Leader amalgam. Bale delivering the line about being a surgeon would be amazing.
Indeed.
That look on Bale’s face in his scene with Cotillard is adorable… awww.
Huh. Tapley assumes that Nolan is going with Frank Miller’s work & not what Bane does to Batman in the comics. Guess we get an appearance by Superman in this flick. According to assumptions made. Sounds cool to me!
No wonder Nolan is “producing” Synder’s film… it’s all one big conspiracy!
What is Bane saying?
“When Gotham is ashes, you have my permission to die.” Chilling.
Thanks! I could only make out the “ashes” and “die” haha. I’m a little worried about the final product… sure hope there is some heavy voice-recovery work in progress for Bane. The 6 min preview was confusing as fack because I couldn’t understand Bane. Thought he would in top form in the trailer.
I actually thought Bane was much easier to understand in this trailer (even if it is only one line…) than he was in the prologue.
I have the sound on ridiculously high and I still can’t understand Bane properly. AH.
What is Bane saying?
Sorry didn’t mean to post twice.
No problem. Bane is quite unnerving. What a trailer! HFS!
Sadly, not all Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol IMAX screenings showed the 6-minute prologue; my venue missed out on getting it. Maybe it just went to the bigger metropolitan cities? The new trailer is excellent, though, and this movie is easily my most anticipated of 2012.
I think it was more about the size of the IMAX screen than the city.
It was actually only on the giant 1570 IMAX screens (a shockingly low 42 screens). I was lucky enough to catch it and I understand why he only wanted it on the biggest and best screens. Looked pretty incredible
Whoa. Whoa. The trailers have been weak before this one? Huh? Man, all of these trailers since ‘Batman Begins’ have been EPIC. This movie looks darker and it’s got a serious adult tone to it. Don’t sleep on this movie, it’s going to take super hero AND franchise films to a whole other level.
I will truly enjoy this film if…
A. Liam Neeson is in it.
B. Bruce Wayne dies.
I don’t think WB would like for Batman to die. That would kill the movie franchise like it killed the comic books. They’ve never recovered. Comic sales plummetted.
No it wouldn’t. They’re rebooting the franchise post-Nolan, and Nolan is actually producing said reboot. If he killed Batman (which would be awesome), it would be fine. It would make his series so distinguished and no one could really mess with it with other iterations. It would be smart, actually.
I would only want Bruce Wayne/Batman to die if it made sense for the story. I think there are ways it could work. I just doubt that will happen. If they do it just to be different it could flop. Besides, how do they end a movie with that outcome? There is no Robin/Nightwing to take over, I doubt they’d end with Bane winning and Gotham in flames, and a Rocky-esque “they both punch each other out . . . to death!” ending where they both die or something seems possible yet improbable. So for me it would depend on where they go from there. I mean if he “dies” only to not actually die, that would be lame. Spider-Man “One More Day” lame.
-Cheers
Well the key thing I said is Bruce Wayne dies, I didn’t say Batman dies. I don’t read comics and maybe this is blasphemy but who says Bruce Wayne has to be the one and only Dark Knight in Gotham?
And Dave there can be a happy ending for Gotham even with Wayne being killed. Maybe it inspires a White Knight a la Harvey Dent or maybe it inspires to citizens to actually stand up and fight? What better accomplishment can Bruce Wayne have than to leave Gotham knowing they don’t need him anymore.
We’ll see I guess….
Hey Matthew, you are right on a few things:
1) Bruce Wayne Dying but Not Batman: That would work, I am curious who (if anybody) they would have take up the mantle. So no, Wayne does not have to be the one and only Dark Knight; that has been explored, I just do not think DC would ever have the guts to actually let Wayne retire or die on a permanent basis. I could be wrong, but I kind of doubt it.
2) Batman’s Legacy: That could work. It would seem a bit abstract and Alan Moore-ish in its principles if the citizens did it for themselves, but could work, or perhaps like All-Star Superman if it inspired others after he was gone.
So yes, it COULD work, I guess I am just skeptical it WILL work, even more so that they will even try it.
Still, with Nolan, I’m willing to give him the benefit of a doubt by a wide margin.
-Cheers
Can’t wait
I actually thought the first full trailer for The Dark Knight that basically focused on the Joker was pretty awesome. Definitely got me excited for the film.
Anyways. Looks like shit is about to hit the fan in Gotham City. Can’t wait to see it!
Personally, I liked the trailer for the Dark Knight more.
My favorite part is the first 30 seconds. Just proves why you go out and get Michael Caine to play Alfred, when you have a real actor in that role, you can feel it in every line. I love that the trailer really stresses that this is the end, brings me back to the anticipation before the final season/episode of Lost.
Best of the franchise? Really? Wow. My reaction was the exact opposite. It’s certainly not a bad trailer by any means, but if I’m honest it didn’t really get me jazzed up.
I think what bothered me most was the football stadium stuff. Not the CGI (which looked pretty bad but it’s obviously not a finished shot), just.. I don’t know, it felt out of place. “Too sunny”, too unlike everything else in the films. And before I always felt like Gotham was like it’s own world rather than our world, it was never obviously American like Superman. Hard to explain, but it just felt completely out of place.
I’m far far more jazzed for the Prometheus trailer that hits on Thursday.
The trailer was okay, but far from what I was expecting. I credit that to the fact that they’ve barely started editing. Either way, my anticipation for this film is through the roof.
I was underwhelmed by The Dark Knight trailer too. It shows Batman with his muscles, armor, weapons and bad-ass car/tank and then it shows his adversary: a skinny guy in clown makeup. My first thought after seeing that was “Batman’s gonna mop the floor with that guy.” I don’t think that when I see Bane.
When you say the name John Blake, does it not sound awfully close to the name Tim Drake? Could JGL be playing be playing a potential Robin? I mean the secret that Marion Cotillard was playing Talia Al Ghul was figured out. And the only John Blake in the DC comics universe would be Adam Blake’s (Captain Comet’s) father. Plus just look at him!
Or If Bruce really does die, Batman as an entity is still alive. He could become the new Batman. Plus you could keep JGL because Nolan is producing the reboot. It could kind of be like what they did with the hulk. Part sequel, part reboot. I could be looking too far into this though. I’m just really pumped!
The trailer is amazing I believe nolan has gone back to the comic bane but at the same time has still revolutionized the character. He brings something out in all his actors thats gives them creative control and makes these villians epic. Who the hell says”when gotham is in ashes you will have my permission to die.” Sweet. Gives me the same chills from when heath said “why so serious”
you weren’t even a fan of the first trailer that gave us a glimpse of heath as the joker? that got me really excited.
Bane’s needlessly redone mask looks SO stupid.
Frankly I don’t understand any love-fest with these dull Batman flicks…
You’re just bitter because you don’t get credit for creating Batman.
I thought that Hathaway as Catwoman in Christopher Nolan’s Batman wouldn’t be dark enough, I’ve always imagined someone like Eva Green… but she looks pretty good in the trailer!
Check out this short film I found on YouTube – reminds me of INCEPTION and MEMENTO:
