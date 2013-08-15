New details on George Romero’s upcoming Marvel zombie comic

(CBR) It”s been about seven months since Marvel teased George A. Romero”s not-so-secret comic series for “fall 2013,” but since then there”s been no more information about the project. However, it is coming, the Godfather of Zombies assures – it”ll just be a little later than expected.

“They were going to originally launch it in October, but I understand that they”re pushing it back,” Romero tells Daily Dead. “I don”t know why, but maybe they don”t want to bridge it over Christmas.”

When the legendary filmmaker revealed the Marvel project in October 2012, he would only say that “it won”t involve any of their on-going characters, there will be no superheroes. But it will involve zombies!” But now he offers a sense of its size, saying he”s written enough material for 15 issues.

“It”s 15 books, so it”s long,” he says. “It”s the equivalent of two and a half screenplays. It”s a novel basically and, in fact, I might novelize it.”

The 73-year-old Romero, whose 1968 film “Night of the Living Dead” effectively created the zombie subgenre, is no stranger to comic books: He wrote the 2004-2005 DC Comics miniseries “Toe Tags”, based on an unused move script.

