New ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ trailer repeatedly kills Tom Cruise

(CBR) “What I”m about to tell you sounds crazy. But you have to listen to me. Your very lives depend on it.”

So says Tom Cruise in the new trailer for “Edge of Tomorrow,” director Doug Liman”s sci-fi thriller about a futuristic war between aliens and mankind. Cruise”s character, an inexperienced military officer named William Cage, dies during his first combat deployment – but then he wakes up, doomed to repeat his ill-fated day over and over again in some sick, twisted version of “Groundhog Day.”

But every time Cage dies, he gets smarter and stronger, thanks to rigorous training from veteran soldier Rita Vrataski, played by Emily Blunt. Together, they have the power to use Cage”s endless days against the invading alien forces.

Watch Tom Cruise die, die and die some more in the new “Edge of Tomorrow” trailer:

The film arrives on June 6.