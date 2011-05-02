New Eminem, Dr. Dre single ‘Die Hard’ to debut on Showtime

Dr. Dre”s “Detox” set still tops our list of Albums That Will Never Come Out, but at the very least, the producer and MC has at least been busy. The latest incarnation of the classic Eminem/Dr. Dre matchup will be the new single “Die Hard,” to make its debut this Friday (May 6) on Showtime”s “Fight Camp 360°: Pacquiao vs. Mosley.”

The documentary series made the announcement during last week”s episode.
“Die Hard” is the next in line from “Detox,” after “I Need a Doctor” featuring Em and “Kush” featuring Snoop Dogg and Akon. The album still has no confirmed release date.
Check out our thoughts of “Doctor” and “Kush.”
Eminem made headlines last week for announcing his reunion with Detroit rapper Royce Da 5″9” for a new EP due in June. Here”s a rundown of the first song to arrive from the set, “Fast Lane,” here.
“Fight Camp” turns its lens on the events and time leading up to the welterweight championship between Manny Pacquiao and “Sugar”Shane Mosley on May 7.

